Factbox: Who's who in the Generali drama

The Generali logo is seen on the company's Tower, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadidat, at the Milan's CityLife district, Italy November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) will vote on April 29 to name a new chief executive and board of directors at Europe's third-largest insurer.

CEO Philippe Donnet, at the helm since 2016, is running for reappointment with backing from Generali's outgoing board and the insurer's leading shareholder, Mediobanca (MDBI.MI).

Donnet's candidacy meets opposition from Generali's second-largest investor, Italian tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who has proposed instead former Generali executive Luciano Cirina as CEO.

Following is a summary of the main stakeholders and their respective stances in the saga:

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

