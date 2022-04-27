Factbox: Who's who in Italy's Generali drama

Philippe Donnet, CEO of the Italian insurance company Generali, is seen before shareholders meeting in Trieste, Italy, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Generali shareholders will vote to select a chief executive and board of directors on April 29.

Philippe Donnet, who has been CEO at Europe's third-largest insurer since 2016, is running for reappointment with the backing of Generali's (GASI.MI) outgoing board and its leading shareholder Mediobanca (MDBI.MI).

Donnet's candidacy is opposed by Italian tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Generali's second-largest investor, who has proposed former Generali executive Luciano Cirina instead.

Following is a summary of the main stakeholders and their stances:

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alexander Smith

