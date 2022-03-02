Wintershall Dea stops payments to Russia, writes off $1.1 bln Nord Stream 2 loan

The logo of Nord Stream 2 AG is seen at an office building in Zug, Switzerland March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Summary

Summary Companies Wintershall Dea keeps existing stakes in Russian JVs

Uniper to continue running Russian business

Uniper shares close 4% lower

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - German oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL) said on Wednesday it would stop payments to Russia and write off its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) financing in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was suspended last week.

The group, one of the five co-funders of Nord Stream 2, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "shaken the foundations of the company's work in Russia to the core".

The remaining backers of the Gazprom-led pipeline include German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI), France's Engie as well as Shell (SHEL.L), which has already announced a writedown of its contribution.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Germany last week halted certification of the pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine to transport gas from Russia to Europe. read more

Wintershall Dea, which is co-owned by BASF (BASFn.DE) and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investor group LetterOne, said it would still remain involved in its existing Russian joint ventures.

These include the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field, in which it owns 35%, with Gazprom and OMV owning 40% and 25%, respectively.

It will also keep its holdings in the Achimov natural gas production projects in Siberia, which include Achimgaz - a 50-50 joint venture with Gazprom - and Achim Development, in which Wintershall Dea holds 25%.

Wintershall Dea said it will also remain active in network operator Gascade, a joint venture with Gazprom that operates a 3,200-kilometre (1,988-mile) gas pipeline network in Germany.

Uniper, too, said it would continue to run its Russian business, which includes a 83.7% stake in local utility Unipro (UPRO.MM), in a responsible way, adding this was key to meeting existing gas and power supply deals in Europe.

Shares in the company closed 4% lower.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Miranda Murray and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.