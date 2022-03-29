1 minute read
The world economy will be hit if oil supplies are threatened-Saudi energy minister
DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that if the security of oil supplies is threatened the world economy will suffer.
The minister told an industry event that security of supplies is a priority now and some countries are forgetting about the affordability of energy.
Reporting by Maha El-Dahan, Riham Alkousaa and Yousef Saba; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
