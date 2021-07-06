Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

World stocks to rise only 2% by mid-2022, Citi says

1 minute read

A passersby wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a stock quotation board, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Citi expects the MSCI All Country World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) to rise only 2% by mid-2022 as the current strength in corporate earnings fades and central banks turn less accommodative.

"Positive earnings revisions should support global equities in 2H21, but next year may prove tougher as EPS momentum fades and monetary tightening looms," the U.S. bank said on Tuesday.

Citi said the so called recovery trade was "not done yet" and it would buy the dips. In sectors, it favours traditional cyclicals, along with IT and it is underweight defensives.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:35 AM UTCEmpathy bootcamp? UK banks seek payback on $105 bln COVID loans

As payback time approaches for more than 75 billion pounds ($104 billion) of emergency state-backed loans, Britain's banks must tread a delicate path with businesses propped up during the pandemic.

BusinessDidi shares slump 25% on China crackdown
BusinessBritish Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims
BusinessAustralia's cbank tapers QE but affirms low rates outlook
BusinessHonda, Nissan saw China sales tumble in June