WTO backs U.S. in solar panel case brought by China
BRUSSELS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United States secured a victory at the World Trade Organization on Thursday in a case brought by China over U.S. measures to limit the import of solar panel cells.
A three-person WTO panel rejected all four of China's claims and said that the measures did not breach global trade rules.
