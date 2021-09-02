Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WTO backs U.S. in solar panel case brought by China

A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, April 1, 2021. Picture taken April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United States secured a victory at the World Trade Organization on Thursday in a case brought by China over U.S. measures to limit the import of solar panel cells.

A three-person WTO panel rejected all four of China's claims and said that the measures did not breach global trade rules.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams

