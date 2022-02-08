WuXi Biologics sees no impact from addition to unverified list for U.S. exports

WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - WuXi Biologics (2269.HK) said in a statement on Tuesday on WeChat that two of its subsidiaries being put on the U.S. Commerce Department's "unverified list" will have no impact on its business or services to partners.

The company is pursuing interim measures to remove these subsidiaries from the list, said the statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had added 33 entities in the People's Republic of China (PRC) to its unverified list for receiving U.S. exports. The department said it was taking the step as it was unable to establish how export items would be used by the entities.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Albee Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

