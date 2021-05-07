Skip to main content

BusinessXP approached C.Suisse about buying its Brazil subsidiary -report

Reuters
1 minute read

The Credit Suisse logo is seen at the headquarters in downtown Milan, Italy, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Brazilian broker XP Inc (XP.O) has approached Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S)in Switzerland expressing its interest in acquiring the bank's subsidiary in Brazil, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The blog said talks are preliminary and that Credit Suisse executives in Switzerland have told CS executives in Brazil about the approach.

The blog added the "chances of closing the deal are still small".

XP and Credit Suisse in Switzerland declined to comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 11:28 AM UTCAnalysis: U.S. Labor Secretary's next move on gig workers likely to include company probes - experts

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh's move this week to block a rule making it easier to classify gig workers as independent contractors is just a first step in what is likely to be a long battle over how to delineate the rights of America's growing gig army.

BusinessChina posts rapid trade growth in April as recovery races ahead
BusinessFutures edge higher ahead of non-farm payrolls data
BusinessBMW confirms its 2021 targets despite worsening chip shortages
BusinessEU split on vaccine waiver idea, unlikely to take clear stance