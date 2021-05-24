Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BusinessYellen to attend G7 finance ministers meeting in London June 4-5 - Treasury

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will attend a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies in London from June 4-5, her first foreign trip since taking office, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Yellen will use the meeting to "reinforce the U.S. commitment to policy priorities to promote the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including supportive fiscal policies, vaccine access, and distribution," Treasury said.

Yellen will also discuss the importance of improving public health to prevent future pandemics and building more resilient economies to meet the challenges of climate change, it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 8:36 AM UTCChina crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny.

BusinessFutures rise as higher oil drives energy stocks
BusinessBig banks look for post-pandemic rebound of credit card revenue
BusinessEXCLUSIVE HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us
BusinessU.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside