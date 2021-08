Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adjusts his tie as he arrives to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told senior White House advisers she backs reappointing Jerome Powell as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, a Bloomberg News reporter wrote on Twitter.

President Joe Biden has not made a decision and will likely weigh in around Labor Day in early September, the reporter added in the tweet.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.