Yellen, Indian counterpart discuss shared interest in 'robust' minimum tax -Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday discussed a shared interest between the United States and India to implement a "robust" global minimum tax, the Treasury said after Yellen's call with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Secretary stressed the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive," the Treasury said in a statement.

