Skip to main content

Business

Yellen says Congress will raise the debt ceiling in Dec. 3

1 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that once Congress and the White House agree on spending plans, it will be lawmakers' responsibility to raise the federal debt limit.

"Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and tax plans, it's simply their responsibility to pay the bills that result from that," Yellen told ABC's "This Week" program. "It's a housekeeping chore. Because really, we should be debating the government's fiscal policy."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Lawder; Editin by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:25 PM UTC

U.S. Treasury's Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday she was confident the U.S. Congress would approve legislation to implement the global corporate minimum tax agreed by 136 countries.

Business
Yellen says Congress will raise the debt ceiling in Dec. 3
Business
First Berlin Teslas could come next month, Musk tells fans
Business
Wall St Week Ahead Energy price spike adds market risk as earnings arrive
Business
EXCLUSIVE IMF board to meet Sunday for more talks on Georgieva's future