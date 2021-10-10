Yellen says Congress will raise the debt ceiling in Dec. 3

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that once Congress and the White House agree on spending plans, it will be lawmakers' responsibility to raise the federal debt limit.

"Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and tax plans, it's simply their responsibility to pay the bills that result from that," Yellen told ABC's "This Week" program. "It's a housekeeping chore. Because really, we should be debating the government's fiscal policy."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Lawder; Editin by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.