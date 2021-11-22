Yellen says Fed has key role to ensure inflation does not become 'endemic'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will have an important role to play over the longer term to ensure that inflation does not become "endemic," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Monday.

Yellen acknowledged that most Americans are concerned about rising prices, but said she still believed most of the increase was due to pandemic-related logjams in supply chains, and expressed confidence that the surge in prices would subside.

Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

