Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Yellen says higher interest rates would be 'plus' for U.S., Fed- Bloomberg News

1 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference, after attending the G7 finance ministers meeting, at Winfield House in London, Britain June 5, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that President Joe Biden's $4 trillion spending plan would be good for the U.S., even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates, Bloomberg News reported.

"If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment it would actually be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view," Yellen said in an interview with the outlet on Sunday. https://bloom.bg/34Vf35T

"We've been fighting inflation that's too low and interest rates that are too low now for a decade," the report quoted Yellen as saying.

"We want them to go back to" a normal interest rate environment, "and if this helps a little bit to alleviate things then that's not a bad thing- that's a good thing," Yellen added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 3:31 PM UTCAMC jumps 19% as funds eye bearish bets

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) and other "meme stocks" supported by small-time individual traders jumped on Monday, extending gains into a third week as message boards hummed with hype about the potential to squeeze Wall Street short-sellers.

BusinessFrom lapsing job benefits to full stadiums, June could be U.S. recovery's pivot
BusinessGoogle to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Some on Wall Street try options trade to bet against AMC without getting burned
BusinessWall Street flat; tech shares shrug off G7 tax deal