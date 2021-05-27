Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Yellen says U.S. Treasury's budget has not kept up with workload

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that the Treasury's budget has not kept pace with the expansion of the department's workload, including administering major new COVID-19 relief programs and boosting tax compliance.

Yellen told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government that Treasury's fiscal 2022 budget request would include $13.2 billion in discretionary appropriations, plus $417 million to boost tax enforcement, in the first year of a "program integrity allocation" associated with President Joe Biden's proposals to increase support for American families.

