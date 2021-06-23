Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Yellen says without debt limit hike, U.S. could face August default risk

2 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged Congress to raise or suspend the federal debt limit as soon as possible, warning that if lawmakers fail to act, the United States could face a serious risk of default as soon as August.

"I think defaulting on the national debt should be regarded as unthinkable," Yellen said in testimony to a Senate Appropriations subcommittee. "Failing to increase the debt limit would have absolutely catastrophic economic consequences." Yellen said that to avoid uncertainty for financial markets, Congress should pass new debt limit legislation - allowing the Treasury to continue borrowing - before the latest suspension expires on July 31.

The Treasury in the past has been able to stave off potential default for several months by employing extraordinary measures such as suspending contributions to government employee pension funds, but spending on COVID-19 relief programs has added uncertainty to government cash flows.

These measures could be exhausted in August, when Congress takes its traditional summer recess, she said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:28 PM UTCU.S. new home sales tumble to one-year low as prices soar

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a one-year low in May as the median price of newly built houses soared amid expensive raw materials, including framing lumber.

BusinessU.S. software mogul John McAfee dies by hanging in Spanish prison -lawyer says
BusinessFed officials say "temporary" inflation surge may last longer than thought
BusinessViacomCBS names MTV executive as streaming unit's programming head
BusinessTesla lifts Nasdaq to record-high close