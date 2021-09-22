Skip to main content

Business

Yellen stressed importance of withdrawing digital services taxes in call with UK

1 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday about ongoing global tax reform efforts, and underscored the need for a compromise on withdrawal of digital services taxes, the Treasury said.

Yellen also thanked Sunak for his leadership of the G7 and in talks on a new tax framework under the leadership of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Treasury said in a readout of the call.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:05 PM UTC

Fed signals bond-buying taper coming 'soon,' rate hike shifts to 2022

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases "soon" and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected, with nine of 18 U.S. central bank policymakers projecting borrowing costs will need to rise in 2022.

Business
Investors watch U.S. companies' record profit margins as costs rise further
Business
Restaurant-software maker Toast valued at nearly $33 bln as shares surge in debut
Business
U.S. home sales fall, house price inflation cooling
Business
Fed's Powell says changes needed in rules for officials' investing