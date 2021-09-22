Yellen stressed importance of withdrawing digital services taxes in call with UK

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday about ongoing global tax reform efforts, and underscored the need for a compromise on withdrawal of digital services taxes, the Treasury said.

Yellen also thanked Sunak for his leadership of the G7 and in talks on a new tax framework under the leadership of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Treasury said in a readout of the call.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Alex Richardson

