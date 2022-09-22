1 minute read
Yoon asks Biden to resolve South Korea's concerns over Inflation Reduction Act -Yonhap
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has asked his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to resolve Seoul's concerns over the recently passed U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
The law eliminates federal tax credits for electric vehicles made outside North America, meaning companies including Hyundai (005380.KS) and its affiliate Kia Corp (000270.KS) will no longer be eligible for such subsidies.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.