Zuckerberg says Nick Clegg to take new role as president of Global Affairs
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) boss Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Wednesday that Nick Clegg will take over as president of Global Affairs.
Clegg has previously worked on the Facebook-parent's content policy, elections and the establishment of the Oversight Board.
