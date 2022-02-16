Zuckerberg says Nick Clegg to take new role as president of Global Affairs

Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) boss Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Wednesday that Nick Clegg will take over as president of Global Affairs.

Clegg has previously worked on the Facebook-parent's content policy, elections and the establishment of the Oversight Board.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

