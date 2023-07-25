3M reports quarterly loss on "forever chemicals" settlement

July 25 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate took a hit from a $10.3 billion settlement related to water pollution claims tied to "forever chemicals".

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company reported a loss of $12.35 per share for the second quarter, compared with a profit of 14 cents, a year earlier.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

