Comment: Paris summit needs to heed Mia Mottley's call for shake-up of global climate finance

June 21 - This week all eyes are on Paris, where President Emmanuel Macron and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley are convening a Summit for a New Global Financing Pact. The summit aims to tackle the interwoven challenges of how emerging markets and developing economies can escape indebtedness, invest in their sustainable development and prosper through the global climate crisis.

The summit offers an interesting juxtaposition: a radical agenda to overcome climate colonialism, known as the Bridgetown Initiative, taking place in Paris, home of the Paris Club, an informal group of 22 creditor nations, where debtor countries have come to manage their indebtedness since 1956.

Those gathering in Paris this week agree that the current system is no longer fit for purpose: governments cannot borrow more to fight climate change if their borrowing makes them more vulnerable to a threat they haven't caused, and their debt cannot be rescheduled without China and private creditors at the table.

President Macron threw his arms around the spirit of the Bridgetown Initiative in his speech to COP27, the U.N. convened climate talks in Egypt in November 2022. Now he hopes to build momentum and consensus on how to fix the international financial system as climate impacts extract a greater and greater toll, and projections for global economic growth grow gloomier.

But what can we expect from the Paris Summit, given the strong geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds? After all, in the most recent round of climate talks in Bonn, negotiators took eight out of nine available days just to reach agreement on the agenda.

Summit participants in formal and informal side meetings across the city will focus on three buckets of issues: In the short term, what can we do to increase the impact of the international financial system? And what innovations outside the existing financial architecture may shift financial flows and encourage smarter risk-taking? Then, in the medium to long term, how can we increase consensus on a system restart?

Running throughout will be the challenge of how to bolster investment in emerging markets and developing economies in a way that does not incur debt. Bringing down the cost of capital is critical. In emerging markets and developing economies, the investment needed for clean energy infrastructure alone is estimated at around $2 trillion a year. While developed countries are no strangers to policy and regulatory reversal, for example, in building out renewable energy, the perceived risk in developing countries remains higher, forcing up the cost of capital.

Bringing that cost down means addressing the role of multilateral development banks (MDBs) and how they can work better as a system, aligned with the International Monetary Fund, to strike a balance between fiscal, macroeconomic and sustainability goals. It also means addressing the needs of government and the private sector for good-quality advisory services to enable finance to flow, and how to mitigate and hedge other risks that slow investment, including currency risks.

The summit will look to strengthen support for reallocations of special drawing rights (SDRs) to funds for climate adaptation and resilience. SDRs are an international reserve asset issued by the IMF to supplement countries’ official reserves, and can be used to make payments between countries and provide additional liquidity, especially when countries are short of foreign exchange reserves.

In the middle of the pandemic, as countries faced huge economic constraints, the IMF issued $660 billion of SDRs in the hope and expectation that for countries that didn’t need them, they would reflow back to the IMF or the multilateral development banks to be made available to developing economies.

This hasn’t happened at scale – yet. In Paris, support may grow for SDRs to flow into a fund managed by the African Development Bank for resilience and adaptation to climate change as well as the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust created last year for the same purpose. There will also be lots of discussion of different ways to super-charge guarantees – bolstering existing guarantee agencies, but also establishing new ones, outside the system – that may allow existing development funds to stretch their capacity further.

The summit may also boost other innovations. The French government and leading players within the shipping industry support a fee or levy on shipping fuels to generate funds for climate adaption in vulnerable countries, dovetailing with discussions on how to decarbonise shipping at the International Maritime Organization.

It is one example of “solidarity fees”, ways to generate financial flows for climate action from specific activities that are either carbon intensive or concentrated within the economy.

Other examples include fees on business class air travel and financial transactions. The shipping levy detail is still up in the air, but a levy of around $100 per tonne would only add pennies to the cost of goods shipped but be enough to spur a switch to clean fuels and generate funds for the most vulnerable. Work by the International Council on Clean Transportation modeled different options for taxing air travel over consumers and showed that it could generate $120 billion annual revenues.

Prime Minister Mottley and her team have already successfully reframed the questions of climate finance and debt forgiveness as symptoms of a broken financial system. The Paris summit provides a vital staging post towards essential change and innovation. But for actual system change, all governments must engage with greater urgency in the coming months.

From Paris, this urgent work will pass to the first African Climate Summit in Kenya, the G20 meeting in India, where MDB reform is being discussed, the U.N. General Assembly, the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Morocco and, at the end of the year, the climate talks in the United Arab Emirates. It’s a punishing schedule of international meetings, which if it works, should build both support and momentum for international financial system change. For those who are becoming increasingly vulnerable and for whom the current system isn’t working, the stakes couldn’t be higher.















