A sumptuous display of pageantry: Scenes from King Charles' coronation















LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The Archbishop of Canterbury crowned King Charles in a lavish coronation ceremony in London on Saturday, placing the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on the monarch's head as he sat upon a 14th century throne in Westminster Abbey.

Charles, who succeeded his mother when she died last September, was earlier presented with an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world's largest colourless cut diamond.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.