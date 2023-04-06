Why solar and wind developers ignore indigenous land claims at their peril

Summary Half a trillion dollars was invested in renewables globally last year, but the industry is coming into conflict with indigenous communities over land rights

In March a blockade of government offices by Sami reindeer herders forced the Norwegian government to acknowledge it had violated their human rights over a wind farms development

There have been more than 200 allegations of abuse by renewable energy companies globally in last 10 years

In Canada, however, First Nations, Métis and Inuit populations are partners or beneficiaries of nearly 20% of Canada's electricity-generating infrastructure















April 3 - More than a year on since Russia invaded Ukraine, something remarkable has happened: renewables have become the main source of electricity in Europe for the first time ever. In 2022, solar and wind power generated 22% of the EU’s electricity, topping gas (20%) and coal (16%), according to energy think-tank Ember.

Fears that the conflict would send the world back into the dirty grip of fossil fuels have, it seems, not materialised. And it’s not just Europe that’s experiencing an unprecedented clean energy surge. According to BloombergNEF, a record half a trillion dollars was invested in renewables globally last year, and if you include overall energy transition-related infrastructure and activities, that figure is $1.1 trillion.

But there is a dark side to the renewable energy revolution. As wind and solar companies progress mammoth-scale developments that cover vast expanses of land, some of the communities that live, work and survive off that land are under threat.

In March, protesters, including Greta Thunberg, who blockaded government offices in Oslo. The action forced the Norwegian government to acknowledge that allowing two wind turbines to continue operating on land owned by Sami reindeer herders despite a supreme court ruling last year "constituted a violation of human rights". Read more

According to the 2021 Renewable Energy & Human Rights Benchmark report produced by the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC), there have been more than 200 allegations of abuse by renewable energy companies in the last 10 years. These include land and water grabs, rights violations of indigenous nations, and the denial of the right to decent work and living wages. Nearly half (44%) of these allegations are from the wind and solar sectors.

Caroline Avan, natural resources researcher at the BHRRC, points out that despite onshore wind and solar projects requiring substantial amounts of land, none of the 15 publicly traded firms that were assessed had public policies that commit to respecting land rights within their own operations.

And all scored zero on their commitment to respect the rights of human rights and environmental defenders.

Two wind turbines on land owned by Sami reindeer herders were found to constitute 'a violation of human rights' by Norway's supreme court. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

It’s important to note, says Avan, that it may be that some of these companies – which include majors such as EDF, Orsted and Enel – do have policies in place, but they are not public. “(This) means that they cannot be assessed, and nobody can hold them accountable and raise important questions about the standards that (we’re applying to them),” she says.

As we invest deeper into a clean energy future, are renewable energy companies at risk of falling into the same pattern of human exploitation that has plagued the resource extraction and fossil fuel industries before it? Moreover, what new methods of co-equity and co-benefit sharing are being pioneered in order to assure a just transition?

The case of Lake Turkana Wind Power and other projects in Kenya can be seen as a cautionary tale. The BHRRC has released a briefing on how to develop “fast and fair” renewable energy for Africa, highlighting Kenya as an instructive example on the risks to renewable energy projects – and to those who invest in them – if human rights are not upheld.

The East African nation is a green energy leader on the continent, deriving over 80% of its electricity from renewable sources, and targeting 100% by 2030. It is home to the largest grid-connected solar farm in East and Central Africa, the Garissa solar power plant, and the largest wind installation in Africa, the Lake Turkana Wind Power project.

The latter has been at the centre of a lengthy lawsuit, which saw local communities challenge the 33-year lease of 150,000 acres of land in Marsabit county. The indigenous and pastoralist communities claimed that free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) protocols were not followed, and land acts were violated in the course of obtaining these leases. In 2021, a “historic” judgement by the Kenyan Environment and Land Court in Meru ruled that the title deeds had been acquired irregularly and unlawfully.

A successful resettlement was agreed between the Olkaria geothermal project in Kenya’s Rift Valley and local communities. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

As of October 2021, stakeholders including the county government and Chief Land Registrar had 12 months to “correct the process”, or the land would be returned to the communities. Although hailed as a victory by indigenous rights supporters, including Mali Ole Kaunga, director of community development organisation IMPACT (Indigenous Movement for Peace Advancement and Conflict Transformation), one year has come and gone and no “correction” has yet been made. According to Kaunga, an extension by the court has been granted while an ongoing review hearing takes place.

Nevertheless, Kaunga feels a precedent has been set. “It is a signal for all investors” he says, that renewable energy companies ignore things such as FPIC and rights to benefits and land at their peril. “The amount of money I'm sure they've spent on this case, and (on) rebutting negative publicity over the years … (would have been much better spent on) community and open dialogue processes. But they chose to use power intimidation.”

Avan agrees. “There are real financial consequences to projects, (some of which have been) stopped based on the fact they have disregarded human rights,” says Avan, referring to a 60.8 megawatt (MW) project proposed by Kinangop Wind Park, which was cancelled in 2016 after landowners protested about lack of proper community engagement, compensation and relocation measures.

On the flip side, when communities play an active and integral role in the development and governance of renewable energy projects, human rights risks can be mitigated, and prosperity shared. Examples of co-equity and benefit sharing can be seen in select cases in Kenya: Kipeto Energy has a memorandum of understanding that entitles landowners to 1.4 % of the revenue from the turbines on its 100MW development. A successful resettlement was also agreed between the Olkaria geothermal project and local communities. But most of these measures were not taken proactively.

So where to look for best practice? In Canada, where the process of indigenous reconciliation is ongoing, an energy future that is not only clean but fair, is percolating. According to a report produced by social enterprise Indigenous Clean Energy (ICE), First Nations, Métis and Inuit populations are partners or beneficiaries of nearly 20% of Canada's electricity-generating infrastructure, almost all of which is producing renewable energy. This ratio is all the more significant when considering the total indigenous population of the country, which is just 5%.

Freddie Huppé Campbell, global hub manager at ICE, says that a shift has been taking place over the last two decades: “There have been many different policy and utility regimes that have changed to allow for indigenous nations to have more equity ownership in projects, or to incentivise companies or utilities to partner with indigenous nations.”

These policies have varied from province to province and have not always been long lasting. In the province of Ontario, for instance, a feed-in-tariff programme was introduced in 2009, where renewable energy generators could sell electricity to the grid at a fixed rate. Within that, the “aboriginal adder” incentive guaranteed an extra 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour (KWh) for projects with greater than 50% aboriginal participation. The Ontario programme, however, was discontinued in 2016.

Fisher River Cree Nation unveils Manitoba’s biggest solar farm, a source of Bullfrog Power’s green energy. CNW Group/Bullfrog Power Inc/Handout via REUTERS

In the prairie province of Saskatchewan, meanwhile, “First Nations opportunity agreements”, or “set asides”, enable indigenous communities to participate in renewable generation in a formalised and significant way.

Working closely with the First Nations Power Authority, the provincial utility SaskPower reserves a portion of renewable energy generation need to be taken up by indigenous proponents. “Say SaskPower needs 100MW of energy – they will set aside 20 of those megawatts, which go specifically to indigenous proponents,” explains Daphne Kay, energy and climate manager at ICE.

Whereas larger national and international energy companies with more capacity and resources might have otherwise dominated the province’s renewable energy landscape, set asides mean independent indigenous power producers are entitled to a piece of that pie.

“That's how we were able to build our latest project for Cowessess First Nation,” says Kay, referring to a $21 million solar project unveiled last year, which will provide 10MW of clean electricity to the grid. It will be enough to power about 2,500 homes per year.

In developing policies and programmes that put the power – literally and figuratively – back into the hands of those who have historically been exploited by energy and natural resource industries, human rights and environmental risks can potentially be avoided, and FPIC more meaningfully implemented. And there are other benefits, such as the provision of local employment and skills training.

Bullfrog Power is a Canadian renewable energy company and has worked on several projects that involved co-benefit sharing and co-equity models, the largest solar farm in the province of Manitoba being a case in point. Working with indigenous-owned energy firm W Dusk Group and the Fisher River Cree Nation, indigenous workers were hired and trained to build the farm, and some of the profit from the project will go towards the First Nation.

Despite a plethora of examples in Canada that point towards the building up of a more equitable energy playing field, W Dusk Group’s founder David Isaac feels the country’s policy and regulatory environment is still too fragmented. “The easy part is getting the electrons going. It's the surrounding environment that’s really the challenge,” he says.

Avan at BHRRC believes increased scrutiny towards renewable energy companies regarding their human rights policies has led to a tipping point. “These pressures could result in energy companies really cleaning up their act and moving away from a solely profit-driven model into something that is a model of shared prosperity. Or there is a risk that they will adopt more PR and communication strategies to greenwash their human rights commitments,” she warns.

But in the race to net zero, time is of the essence, says Avan. “We don't have time to repeat the mistakes of the extractive sector.”











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Ethical Corporation Magazine, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.