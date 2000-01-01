Currencies Quote
CHF / DKK
6.4184
Data as of16:39 EDT
Day High
6.4372
Day Low
6.4019
Bid
6.4184
Offer
6.4201
Currencies Chart
Currency Table
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|EUR/USD
|1.1782
|1.1783
|1.1788
|-0.03%
|1.1782
|1.1788
|GBP/USD
|1.3188
|--
|--
|+0.01%
|1.3188
|1.3193
|USD/JPY
|113.49
|113.5
|113.54
|-0.01%
|113.49
|113.54
|USD/CHF
|0.98410
|0.98410
|0.98410
|+0.00%
|0.98410
|0.98450
|USD/CAD
|1.2620
|1.2620
|1.2620
|-0.03%
|1.2620
|1.2624
|AUD/USD
|0.78110
|0.78170
|0.78210
|-0.09%
|0.78110
|0.78270
|DOW
|23,328.63
|+ 165.59
|+0.71%
|S&P 500
|2,575.21
|+ 13.11
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|6,629.05
|+ 23.99
|+0.36%
|TR US Index
|229.49
|+ 1.18
|+0.52%
|FTSE 100
|7,523.23
|+ 0.19
|+0.00%
|DAX
|12,991.28
|--
|--%
|CAC 40
|5,372.38
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|TR Europe
|185.10
|-0.44
|-0.24%
|Nikkei
|21,681.35
|+ 223.71
|+1.04%
|Hang Seng
|28,302.89
|-184.35
|-0.65%
|Sensex
|32,477.15
|+ 87.19
|+0.27%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|+0.02%
|Basic Materials
|+0.30%
|Industrials
|+0.24%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.10%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.01%
|Financials
|+0.05%
|Healthcare
|+0.02%
|Technology
|+0.07%
|Telecoms
|+0.08%
|Utilities
|+0.02%
