Edition:
United States

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

TWD / IDR
446.8100
Data as of16:59 EDT
Day High
--
Day Low
--
Bid
446.8100
Offer
447.3600
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1782 1.1783 1.1788 -0.03% 1.1782 1.1788
GBP/USD 1.3188 -- -- +0.01% 1.3188 1.3193
USD/JPY 113.49 113.5 113.54 -0.01% 113.49 113.54
USD/CHF 0.98410 0.98410 0.98410 +0.00% 0.98410 0.98450
USD/CAD 1.2620 1.2620 1.2620 -0.03% 1.2620 1.2624
AUD/USD 0.78110 0.78170 0.78210 -0.09% 0.78110 0.78270

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy +0.00%
Basic Materials +0.24%
Industrials +0.17%
Cyclical Goods & Services +0.06%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.06%
Financials +0.04%
Healthcare +0.00%
Technology +0.06%
Telecoms +0.05%

Currency

» More Currency News

European Currencies

» More European Currencies News

Asian Currencies

Economic News

» More Economic News