Index Detail: AEX Amsterdam Index

INDEX
Price
544.63
Today's Change
+0.07 (0.01%)
Open
545.95
Prev Close
544.56
Day's High 546.45
52-wk High 549.45
Day's Low 543.82
52-wk Low 436.28
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 12:05pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Aalberts Industries NV 41.40 +0.19 +0.46 317,632
ABN AMRO GROUP 26.67 +0.39 +1.48 2,103,263
Aegon NV 4.99 -0.03 -0.50 21,003,577
Akzo Nobel NV 77.64 -0.50 -0.64 1,495,844
ALTICE A 17.40 +0.19 +1.13 1,714,743
ArcelorMittal SA 25.17 +0.50 +2.05 10,262,557
ASML Holding NV 148.50 +0.00 +0.00 1,255,866
DLY15AHOLD DEL 16.32 +0.05 +0.34 5,173,230
DLY15ING GROEP 15.85 +0.12 +0.79 13,236,324
Galapagos 86.07 +1.57 +1.86 315,841
GEMALTO 32.62 +0.71 +2.24 2,432,683
Heineken NV 86.22 -0.06 -0.07 709,419
Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV 30.89 +0.04 +0.11 340,714
Koninklijke DSM NV 72.71 +0.69 +0.96 856,990
Koninklijke KPN NV 2.96 -0.02 -0.64 9,966,602
Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV 35.40 +0.52 +1.49 3,645,891
Koninklijke Vopak NV 36.65 +0.45 +1.24 540,887
NN GROUP 36.65 +0.19 +0.53 1,051,103
Randstad Holding NV 54.52 +0.54 +1.00 671,762
RELX 18.62 +0.04 +0.19 1,759,673
Royal Dutch Shell PLC 25.93 +0.14 +0.52 7,746,524
SBM Offshore NV 14.73 -0.01 -0.07 745,579
UNIBAIL RODAMCO 206.90 -1.05 -0.50 313,644
Unilever NV 47.79 -1.41 -2.87 9,158,135
Wolters Kluwer NV 41.21 +0.56 +1.37 994,262
Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10