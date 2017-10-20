Edition:
Index Detail: Bell 20 Index

INDEX
Price
4,082.98
Today's Change
+16.96 (0.42%)
Open
4,078.94
Prev Close
4,066.02
Day's High 4,086.17
52-wk High 4,086.17
Day's Low 4,068.35
52-wk Low 3,384.68
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 12:05pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Ackermans en van Haaren NV 145.35 +0.85 +0.59 19,229
Ageas SA 41.28 +0.32 +0.78 662,303
Anheuser Busch Inbev SA 106.55 +0.25 +0.24 1,559,713
Aperam SA 46.85 +0.34 +0.73 214,042
BPOST 24.03 +0.16 +0.65 257,180
Cofinimmo SA 107.30 -0.55 -0.51 15,560
DLY15ING GROEP 15.85 +0.12 +0.79 13,236,324
ENGIE 14.32 -0.11 -0.76 4,691,555
Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV 44.65 +0.07 +0.16 252,309
Galapagos 86.07 +1.57 +1.86 315,841
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 90.79 +0.43 +0.48 136,670
KBC Groupe SA 72.24 +0.37 +0.51 737,747
NV Bekaert SA 40.09 +0.72 +1.83 240,918
ONTEX GROUP 30.07 -0.46 -1.51 247,613
PROXIM 28.48 +0.05 +0.16 410,453
Sofina SA 127.95 -0.30 -0.23 14,854
Solvay SA 124.90 +0.90 +0.73 252,003
Telenet Group Holding NV 58.60 +0.00 +0.00 111,916
UCB S.A. 61.48 +1.41 +2.35 706,641
Umicore SA 37.67 -0.05 -0.12 805,680
Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10