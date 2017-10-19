Edition:
United States

Index Detail: S&P BSE Sensex

INDEX
Price
32,389.96
Today's Change
-194.39 (-0.60%)
Open
32,656.80
Prev Close
32,584.30
Day's High 32,663.10
52-wk High 32,699.90
Day's Low 32,319.40
52-wk Low 25,717.90
Data as of Thu Oct 19, 2017 | 10:31am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 398.85 -8.15 -2.00 15,809
Asian Paints Ltd 1,178.50 -1.50 -0.13 6,445
Axis Bank Ltd 460.35 -4.00 -0.86 298,321
Bajaj Auto Ltd 3,208.00 -23.85 -0.74 4,264
Bharti Airtel Ltd 471.05 +9.50 +2.06 106,336
Cipla Ltd 610.00 -0.70 -0.11 19,824
Coal India Ltd 286.20 -4.00 -1.38 61,060
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 2,388.00 +3.25 +0.14 2,672
HDFC Bank Ltd 1,850.35 -19.25 -1.03 13,130
Hero MotoCorp Ltd 3,745.00 -2.80 -0.07 2,019
Hindustan Unilever Ltd 1,258.40 -5.80 -0.46 6,109
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd 1,747.45 -4.65 -0.27 8,559
ICICI Bank Ltd 257.85 -5.20 -1.98 426,341
Infosys Ltd 927.10 +2.65 +0.29 100,767
ITC Ltd 269.60 -0.75 -0.28 113,496
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 1,079.35 -18.05 -1.64 15,326
Larsen & Toubro Ltd 1,141.00 -0.20 -0.02 35,787
Lupin Ltd 1,052.50 +3.60 +0.34 10,865
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd 1,374.80 +3.50 +0.26 8,706
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 7,736.35 -53.25 -0.68 13,046
NTPC Ltd 175.15 -2.85 -1.60 45,788
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd 172.15 -2.05 -1.18 118,760
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd 210.50 -2.60 -1.22 25,480
Reliance Industries Ltd 910.35 -3.40 -0.37 278,563
State Bank of India 242.50 -1.70 -0.70 525,437
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 535.60 -4.75 -0.88 62,070
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 2,581.00 -8.05 -0.31 5,143
Tata Motors Ltd 241.35 -2.30 -0.94 40,355
Tata Motors Ltd 427.25 -6.30 -1.45 143,416
Tata Steel Ltd 704.40 -4.95 -0.70 54,977

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10