Index Detail: BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index

INDEX
Price
36,939.18
Today's Change
-828.67 (-2.19%)
Open
37,767.50
Prev Close
37,767.90
Day's High 37,969.40
52-wk High 41,609.10
Day's Low 36,939.20
52-wk Low 31,596.10
Data as of Fri Mar 2, 2018 | 11:05am EST.
 

All American Indices

Data as of 3 Mar 2018. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.DJI Dow Jones Industrial Average View 2 Mar 2018 24,538.06 -70.92 -0.29%
.IXIC Nasdaq Composite Index View 2 Mar 2018 7,257.87 +77.31 +1.08%
.NYA NYSE Composite Index 2 Mar 2018 12,557.99 +39.26 +0.31%
.TRXFLDUSP Thomson Reuters Equity US Index 2 Mar 2018 239.32 +1.45 +0.61%
.TRXFLDCAP Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index 2 Mar 2018 288.41 -0.25 -0.09%
.TRXFLDLAPU Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America 2 Mar 2018 375.25 +0.20 +0.05%
.NIN NYSE International 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 5,653.35 +0.51 +0.01%
.NTM NYSE TMT Index 2 Mar 2018 8,563.49 +72.83 +0.86%
.NUS NYSE US 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 10,180.47 +24.88 +0.24%
.NWL NYSE World Leaders Index 2 Mar 2018 8,336.55 +13.69 +0.16%
.GSPTSE S&P/TSX Composite Index View 2 Mar 2018 15,384.59 -9.36 -0.06%
.XAX AMEX Composite Index View 2 Mar 2018 2,449.74 +2.35 +0.10%
.NWX AMEX Network Index 2 Mar 2018 526.44 +10.67 +2.07%
.XMI AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000 2 Mar 2018 2,438.73 -9.51 -0.39%
.XOI AMEX Oil Index 2 Mar 2018 1,279.99 +4.45 +0.35%
.XAL AMEX Airline Index 300 TO 395 2 Mar 2018 116.80 -1.15 -0.97%
.MXX MXSE IPC View 2 Mar 2018 47,548.10 -51.32 -0.11%
.IPSA IPSA Indice de Precios Selectivos View 2 Mar 2018 5,545.48 +17.56 +0.32%

All European Indices

Data as of 3 Mar 2018. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDEXPU Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire) 2 Mar 2018 182.95 -1.93 -1.04%
.TRXFLDEEPU Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe 2 Mar 2018 326.90 -1.50 -0.46%
.TRXFLDGBP Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index 2 Mar 2018 139.22 -1.98 -1.40%
.TRXFLDDEP Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index 2 Mar 2018 189.37 -4.28 -2.21%
.TRXFLDFRP Thomson Reuters Equity France Index 2 Mar 2018 171.84 -3.76 -2.14%
.FTSE FTSE 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 7,069.90 -105.74 -1.47%
.GDAXI DAX Index View 2 Mar 2018 11,913.71 -277.23 -2.27%
.FCHI CAC 40 Index 2 Mar 2018 5,136.58 -125.98 -2.39%
.SSMI SMI Index View 2 Mar 2018 8,628.51 -163.87 -1.86%
.SMSI Madrid General Index 2 Mar 2018 969.43 -20.57 -2.08%
.OMXSPI OMX Stockholm All Share Index 2 Mar 2018 554.58 -10.72 -1.90%
.OMXHPI OMX Helsinki All Share Index 2 Mar 2018 9,595.21 -196.39 -2.01%
.OMXC20 OMX Copenhagen 20 Index 2 Mar 2018 981.41 -15.36 -1.54%
.OSEAX Oslo Exchange All-share Index 2 Mar 2018 889.57 -17.87 -1.97%
.ISEQ ISEQ Overall Index 1 Mar 2018 6,668.24 -15.15 -0.23%
.BUX BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index 2 Mar 2018 36,939.18 -828.67 -2.19%
.AEX AEX Amsterdam Index View 2 Mar 2018 518.72 -10.87 -2.05%
.BFX Bell 20 Index 2 Mar 2018 3,869.18 -74.67 -1.89%
.IBEX Ibex 35 Index 2 Mar 2018 9,531.10 -207.50 -2.13%
.BVLG PSI General 2 Mar 2018 2,910.13 -5.82 -0.20%
.STOXX50 STOXX 50 View 2 Mar 2018 2,940.84 -63.70 -2.12%

Asia/Pacific Indices

Data as of 3 Mar 2018. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2 Mar 2018 149.56 -2.79 -1.83%
.TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2 Mar 2018 337.65 -5.10 -1.49%
.TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2 Mar 2018 1,286.45 +0.00 +0.00%
.N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 View 2 Mar 2018 21,181.64 -542.83 -2.50%
.HSI Hang Seng Index View 2 Mar 2018 30,583.45 -460.80 -1.48%
.AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2 Mar 2018 6,028.40 -47.30 -0.78%
.KS11 KOSPI Index 2 Mar 2018 2,402.16 -25.20 -1.04%
.SETI SET Composite Index 2 Mar 2018 1,811.98 -18.15 -0.99%
.JKSE Jakarta Composite 2 Mar 2018 6,582.32 -23.74 -0.36%
.PSI PSE Composite Index 2 Mar 2018 8,458.57 -7.20 -0.09%
.KSE Karachi SE 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 43,740.49 +230.10 +0.53%
.SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2 Mar 2018 3,254.58 -19.18 -0.59%
.TWII Taiwan SE Weighted Index 2 Mar 2018 10,698.17 -87.62 -0.81%
.BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 1 Mar 2018 34,046.94 -137.10 -0.40%
.HNX30 HNX 30 Index 1 Mar 2018 248.81 +3.05 +1.24%

Africa/Middle East Indices

Data as of 3 Mar 2018. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDAFPU Thomson Reuters Equity Africa Index 2 Mar 2018 326.01 -2.78 -0.85%
.TRXFLDZAP Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index 2 Mar 2018 882.16 -2.71 -0.31%
.JALSH JSE All Share Index 1 Mar 2018 57,744.70 -178.46 -0.31%
.XU100 ISE National 100 Index 2 Mar 2018 116,859.19 -772.88 -0.66%

Sector Summary

Energy -0.27%
Basic Materials -0.87%
Industrials -0.67%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.46%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services +0.25%
Financials -0.29%
Healthcare +0.60%
Technology +0.80%
Telecoms -0.25%
Utilities -0.65%

Markets News

Key shareholders in Brazil's BRF present board candidates, seek new chairman

SAO PAULO, March 3 Two pension funds that are the largest shareholders in Brazilian food processor BRF SA presented on Saturday a list of ten candidates for seats to the company's board that excludes the current chairman, according to a joint statement.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $64.37 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,318.90 $16.00