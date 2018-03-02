Index Detail: BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index
INDEX
Price
36,939.18
Today's Change
-828.67 (-2.19%)
Open
37,767.50
Prev Close
37,767.90
|
|
All American Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.DJI
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|24,538.06
|-70.92
|-0.29%
|.IXIC
|Nasdaq Composite Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|7,257.87
|+77.31
|+1.08%
|.NYA
|NYSE Composite Index
|2 Mar 2018
|12,557.99
|+39.26
|+0.31%
|.TRXFLDUSP
|Thomson Reuters Equity US Index
|2 Mar 2018
|239.32
|+1.45
|+0.61%
|.TRXFLDCAP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index
|2 Mar 2018
|288.41
|-0.25
|-0.09%
|.TRXFLDLAPU
|Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America
|2 Mar 2018
|375.25
|+0.20
|+0.05%
|.NIN
|NYSE International 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|5,653.35
|+0.51
|+0.01%
|.NTM
|NYSE TMT Index
|2 Mar 2018
|8,563.49
|+72.83
|+0.86%
|.NUS
|NYSE US 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|10,180.47
|+24.88
|+0.24%
|.NWL
|NYSE World Leaders Index
|2 Mar 2018
|8,336.55
|+13.69
|+0.16%
|.GSPTSE
|S&P/TSX Composite Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|15,384.59
|-9.36
|-0.06%
|.XAX
|AMEX Composite Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|2,449.74
|+2.35
|+0.10%
|.NWX
|AMEX Network Index
|2 Mar 2018
|526.44
|+10.67
|+2.07%
|.XMI
|AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000
|2 Mar 2018
|2,438.73
|-9.51
|-0.39%
|.XOI
|AMEX Oil Index
|2 Mar 2018
|1,279.99
|+4.45
|+0.35%
|.XAL
|AMEX Airline Index 300 TO 395
|2 Mar 2018
|116.80
|-1.15
|-0.97%
|.MXX
|MXSE IPC
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|47,548.10
|-51.32
|-0.11%
|.IPSA
|IPSA Indice de Precios Selectivos
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|5,545.48
|+17.56
|+0.32%
All European Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDEXPU
|Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire)
|2 Mar 2018
|182.95
|-1.93
|-1.04%
|.TRXFLDEEPU
|Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe
|2 Mar 2018
|326.90
|-1.50
|-0.46%
|.TRXFLDGBP
|Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index
|2 Mar 2018
|139.22
|-1.98
|-1.40%
|.TRXFLDDEP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index
|2 Mar 2018
|189.37
|-4.28
|-2.21%
|.TRXFLDFRP
|Thomson Reuters Equity France Index
|2 Mar 2018
|171.84
|-3.76
|-2.14%
|.FTSE
|FTSE 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|7,069.90
|-105.74
|-1.47%
|.GDAXI
|DAX Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|11,913.71
|-277.23
|-2.27%
|.FCHI
|CAC 40 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|5,136.58
|-125.98
|-2.39%
|.SSMI
|SMI Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|8,628.51
|-163.87
|-1.86%
|.SMSI
|Madrid General Index
|2 Mar 2018
|969.43
|-20.57
|-2.08%
|.OMXSPI
|OMX Stockholm All Share Index
|2 Mar 2018
|554.58
|-10.72
|-1.90%
|.OMXHPI
|OMX Helsinki All Share Index
|2 Mar 2018
|9,595.21
|-196.39
|-2.01%
|.OMXC20
|OMX Copenhagen 20 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|981.41
|-15.36
|-1.54%
|.OSEAX
|Oslo Exchange All-share Index
|2 Mar 2018
|889.57
|-17.87
|-1.97%
|.ISEQ
|ISEQ Overall Index
|1 Mar 2018
|6,668.24
|-15.15
|-0.23%
|.BUX
|BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index
|2 Mar 2018
|36,939.18
|-828.67
|-2.19%
|.AEX
|AEX Amsterdam Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|518.72
|-10.87
|-2.05%
|.BFX
|Bell 20 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|3,869.18
|-74.67
|-1.89%
|.IBEX
|Ibex 35 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|9,531.10
|-207.50
|-2.13%
|.BVLG
|PSI General
|2 Mar 2018
|2,910.13
|-5.82
|-0.20%
|.STOXX50
|STOXX 50
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|2,940.84
|-63.70
|-2.12%
Asia/Pacific Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2 Mar 2018
|149.56
|-2.79
|-1.83%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2 Mar 2018
|337.65
|-5.10
|-1.49%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2 Mar 2018
|1,286.45
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|21,181.64
|-542.83
|-2.50%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|View
|2 Mar 2018
|30,583.45
|-460.80
|-1.48%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2 Mar 2018
|6,028.40
|-47.30
|-0.78%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2 Mar 2018
|2,402.16
|-25.20
|-1.04%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|2 Mar 2018
|1,811.98
|-18.15
|-0.99%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|2 Mar 2018
|6,582.32
|-23.74
|-0.36%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|2 Mar 2018
|8,458.57
|-7.20
|-0.09%
|.KSE
|Karachi SE 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|43,740.49
|+230.10
|+0.53%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2 Mar 2018
|3,254.58
|-19.18
|-0.59%
|.TWII
|Taiwan SE Weighted Index
|2 Mar 2018
|10,698.17
|-87.62
|-0.81%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|1 Mar 2018
|34,046.94
|-137.10
|-0.40%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|1 Mar 2018
|248.81
|+3.05
|+1.24%
Africa/Middle East Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDAFPU
|Thomson Reuters Equity Africa Index
|2 Mar 2018
|326.01
|-2.78
|-0.85%
|.TRXFLDZAP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index
|2 Mar 2018
|882.16
|-2.71
|-0.31%
|.JALSH
|JSE All Share Index
|1 Mar 2018
|57,744.70
|-178.46
|-0.31%
|.XU100
|ISE National 100 Index
|2 Mar 2018
|116,859.19
|-772.88
|-0.66%
|DOW
|24,538.06
|-70.92
|-0.29%
|S&P 500
|2,691.25
|+ 13.58
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|7,257.87
|+ 77.31
|+1.08%
|TR US Index
|239.32
|+ 1.45
|+0.61%
|FTSE 100
|7,069.90
|-105.74
|-1.47%
|DAX
|11,913.71
|-277.23
|-2.27%
|CAC 40
|5,136.58
|-125.98
|-2.39%
|TR Europe
|182.95
|-1.93
|-1.04%
|Nikkei
|21,181.64
|-542.83
|-2.50%
|Hang Seng
|30,583.45
|-460.80
|-1.48%
|Sensex
|34,046.94
|-137.10
|-0.40%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.27%
|Basic Materials
|-0.87%
|Industrials
|-0.67%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.46%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.25%
|Financials
|-0.29%
|Healthcare
|+0.60%
|Technology
|+0.80%
|Telecoms
|-0.25%
|Utilities
|-0.65%
Key shareholders in Brazil's BRF present board candidates, seek new chairman
SAO PAULO, March 3 Two pension funds that are the largest shareholders in Brazilian food processor BRF SA presented on Saturday a list of ten candidates for seats to the company's board that excludes the current chairman, according to a joint statement.
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|ICE Brent Crude
|$64.37
|$0.00
|COMEX 100oz Gold
|$1,318.90
|$16.00