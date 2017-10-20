Edition:
United States

Index Detail: Dow Jones Industrial Average

INDEX
Price
23,328.63
Today's Change
+165.59 (0.71%)
Open
23,205.20
Prev Close
23,163.00
Day's High 23,328.80
52-wk High 23,328.80
Day's Low 23,201.80
52-wk Low 17,883.60
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 5:02pm EDT.
 
  • Previous
  • Next
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3M Co 221.32 +2.08 +0.95 683,971
American Express Co 92.09 +0.19 +0.21 1,144,815
Apple Inc 156.25 +0.27 +0.17 7,647,922
Boeing Co 264.75 +5.71 +2.20 1,032,226
Caterpillar Inc 131.36 -0.19 -0.14 1,012,291
Chevron Corp 118.64 +0.44 +0.37 2,334,857
Cisco Systems Inc 34.25 +0.50 +1.48 8,649,279
DowDuPont Inc 71.18 +0.29 +0.41 2,209,653
Exxon Mobil Corp 83.11 +0.37 +0.45 4,428,389
General Electric Co 23.83 +0.25 +1.06 31,279,029
Goldman Sachs Group Inc 244.73 +4.74 +1.98 725,309
Home Depot Inc 163.43 +0.19 +0.12 1,771,826
Intel Corp 40.43 +0.34 +0.85 6,821,014
International Business Machines Corp 162.07 +1.17 +0.73 2,393,187
Johnson & Johnson 142.40 +0.36 +0.25 2,358,178
JPMorgan Chase & Co 99.51 +1.40 +1.43 4,199,966
McDonald's Corp 166.30 -0.20 -0.12 2,456,917
Merck & Co Inc 63.88 +0.13 +0.20 3,929,277
Microsoft Corp 78.81 +0.90 +1.16 6,839,179
Nike Inc 53.06 +0.37 +0.70 2,660,829
Pfizer Inc 36.42 +0.18 +0.50 6,571,561
Procter & Gamble Co 88.25 -3.34 -3.65 5,069,521
The Coca-Cola Co 46.38 -0.21 -0.45 4,899,563
Travelers Companies Inc 133.32 +0.15 +0.11 620,777
United Technologies Corp 120.93 +1.44 +1.21 874,156
UnitedHealth Group Inc 207.49 +4.24 +2.09 2,487,480
Verizon Communications Inc 49.53 +0.32 +0.65 5,313,765
Visa Inc 107.55 +0.53 +0.50 2,762,070
Wal-Mart Stores Inc 87.44 +1.04 +1.20 2,512,463
Walt Disney Co 99.40 +0.39 +0.39 2,539,761
  • Previous
  • Next

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10