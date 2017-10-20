Edition:
Index Detail: CAC 40 Index

Price
5,372.38
Today's Change
+4.09 (0.08%)
Open
5,389.48
Prev Close
5,368.29
Day's High 5,392.09
52-wk High 5,442.10
Day's Low 5,368.21
52-wk Low 4,344.88
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 12:05pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Accor SA 41.58 -1.41 -3.29 2,187,051
Air Liquide SA 104.95 +1.05 +1.01 976,946
AIRBUS GROUP 80.72 +0.00 +0.00 1,511,806
ArcelorMittal SA 25.17 +0.50 +2.05 10,262,557
Atos SA 130.90 -0.65 -0.49 329,657
Axa SA 25.48 +0.16 +0.63 5,180,083
BNP Paribas SA 68.05 +0.73 +1.08 3,458,345
Bouygues SA 40.49 +0.22 +0.56 532,687
Cap Gemini SA 99.34 -1.16 -1.15 664,098
Carrefour SA 17.87 +0.16 +0.90 4,306,105
Cie de Saint-Gobain SA 50.56 +0.18 +0.36 1,600,470
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA 121.10 +1.15 +0.96 694,147
Credit Agricole SA 15.16 +0.25 +1.68 8,729,196
Danone SA 70.29 -0.21 -0.30 1,870,263
ENGIE 14.32 -0.11 -0.76 4,691,555
Essilor International SA 101.05 -0.45 -0.44 778,204
L'Oreal SA 185.55 -1.35 -0.72 639,419
LAFARGEHOLCIM 49.40 +0.53 +1.08 485,225
Legrand SA 61.66 -0.49 -0.79 775,621
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA 237.65 -2.30 -0.96 614,398
ORANGE 13.65 +0.00 +0.00 8,993,106
Pernod Ricard SA 127.95 +1.65 +1.31 772,093
Peugeot SA 20.20 +0.03 +0.15 2,917,769
PPR SA 359.20 +1.40 +0.39 268,209
Publicis Groupe SA 57.79 -0.31 -0.53 1,178,032
Renault SA 83.50 -1.20 -1.42 1,514,637
Safran SA 86.34 +0.83 +0.97 980,212
Sanofi SA 83.81 -0.45 -0.53 2,205,530
Schneider Electric SA 73.24 +0.14 +0.19 1,394,870
Societe Generale 48.62 +0.64 +1.34 3,781,639

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10