Edition:
United States

Index Detail: FTSE 100 Index

INDEX
Price
7,523.23
Today's Change
+0.19 (0.00%)
Open
7,523.04
Prev Close
7,523.04
Day's High 7,560.04
52-wk High 7,598.99
Day's Low 7,517.07
52-wk Low 6,676.56
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 11:35am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3i Group PLC 945.00 +10.00 +1.07 1,418,805
Admiral Group PLC 1,921.00 +13.00 +0.68 444,155
Anglo American PLC 1,432.00 +1.00 +0.07 5,308,844
Antofagasta PLC 1,000.00 +12.50 +1.27 4,501,114
Ashtead Group PLC 1,879.00 -6.00 -0.32 1,185,686
Associated British Foods PLC 3,325.00 -35.00 -1.04 671,605
AstraZeneca PLC 5,162.00 -13.00 -0.25 1,809,138
Aviva PLC 505.50 +4.00 +0.80 8,785,573
B SKY B 939.00 -1.00 -0.11 3,093,184
Babcock International Group PLC 822.00 -1.00 -0.12 1,176,452
BAE Systems PLC 596.50 -3.50 -0.58 7,472,607
Barclays PLC 195.70 +3.70 +1.93 47,803,754
Barratt Developments PLC 695.00 +3.00 +0.43 6,423,330
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 3,947.00 +40.00 +1.02 693,222
Bhp Billiton PLC 1,383.50 -13.00 -0.93 8,149,746
Bp PLC 491.90 -0.25 -0.05 25,563,070
British American Tobacco PLC 4,849.50 +21.50 +0.45 3,325,039
British Land Company PLC 610.50 +0.00 +0.00 3,908,923
BT Group PLC 270.85 -1.85 -0.68 16,267,209
Bunzl PLC 2,249.00 -6.00 -0.27 934,037
Burberry Group PLC 1,905.00 +12.00 +0.63 1,594,413
Carnival PLC 4,956.00 +11.00 +0.22 579,113
Centrica PLC 173.10 +1.10 +0.64 23,737,332
COCACOLA HBC AG 2,570.00 -23.00 -0.89 443,743
Compass Group PLC 1,584.00 -22.00 -1.37 2,922,080
CONVATEC 214.40 +1.60 +0.75 5,537,560
CRH PLC 2,790.00 +44.00 +1.60 2,182,341
Croda International PLC 3,881.00 +6.00 +0.15 345,608
DCC 7,165.00 -20.00 -0.28 142,565
Diageo PLC 2,567.50 -3.50 -0.14 4,320,703

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10