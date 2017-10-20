Edition:
Index Detail: DAX Index

INDEX
Price
12,991.28
Today's Change
+1.18 (0.01%)
Open
13,057.80
Prev Close
12,990.10
Day's High 13,063.60
52-wk High 13,094.80
Day's Low 12,956.40
52-wk Low 10,174.90
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 11:45am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
adidas AG 187.25 +0.40 +0.21 656,414
Allianz SE 197.00 +1.05 +0.54 1,161,129
BASF SE 90.45 +0.40 +0.44 2,135,630
Bayer AG 117.95 -0.75 -0.63 1,872,387
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 86.30 -1.11 -1.27 2,105,118
Beiersdorf AG 92.02 -1.06 -1.14 356,377
COMMERZBANK AG 11.61 -0.06 -0.51 9,173,388
Continental AG 213.50 +0.45 +0.21 362,566
Daimler AG 68.36 -0.58 -0.84 4,735,810
Deutsche Bank AG 14.40 +0.22 +1.55 10,136,266
Deutsche Boerse AG 92.83 +1.78 +1.95 655,764
Deutsche Lufthansa AG 25.72 +0.28 +1.08 3,539,917
Deutsche Post AG 38.22 +0.15 +0.39 2,344,958
Deutsche Telekom AG 15.40 +0.05 +0.36 8,091,888
E.ON AG 10.04 +0.04 +0.43 8,275,609
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA 82.87 +0.29 +0.35 479,883
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA 71.17 +0.59 +0.84 1,142,788
HeidelbergCement AG 84.91 +0.97 +1.16 812,487
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 116.60 -1.00 -0.85 552,787
Infineon Technologies AG 22.47 +0.16 +0.72 5,514,179
Linde AG 178.95 +5.60 +3.23 1,251,260
Merck KGaA 93.93 -0.57 -0.60 506,410
Munich Re Group AG 188.35 +1.65 +0.88 718,398
PROSIEBENSAT1 30.14 -0.10 -0.33 1,206,265
RWE AG 21.45 +0.08 +0.37 2,814,557
SAP AG 95.22 -0.38 -0.40 3,023,873
Siemens AG 115.90 -1.50 -1.28 4,178,699
ThyssenKrupp AG 23.34 -0.08 -0.34 3,152,985
Volkswagen AG 141.55 -1.65 -1.15 1,430,467
VONOVIA SE 37.45 -0.32 -0.85 1,180,003
Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10