Index Detail: S&P/TSX Composite Index

INDEX
Price
15,857.22
Today's Change
+39.22 (0.25%)
Open
15,877.70
Prev Close
15,818.00
Day's High 15,880.70
52-wk High 15,943.10
Day's Low 15,852.60
52-wk Low 14,481.60
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 5:03pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd 6.92 +0.04 +0.58 322,558
Aecon Group Inc 16.34 +0.08 +0.49 201,501
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 55.99 +0.24 +0.43 621,314
Agrium Inc 135.79 +1.24 +0.92 215,588
AIR CANADA 26.20 -0.52 -1.95 1,647,256
Alacer Gold Corp 2.22 -0.01 -0.45 194,497
Alamos Gold Inc 8.99 +0.04 +0.45 1,127,781
Alaris Royalty Corp 21.10 +0.32 +1.54 145,685
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp 14.00 +0.03 +0.21 3,985,451
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc 59.06 -0.15 -0.25 463,073
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 40.90 -0.11 -0.27 75,038
Altagas Ltd 29.32 -0.22 -0.74 937,806
Altus Group Ltd 34.38 +0.12 +0.35 104,286
Amaya Inc 25.29 +0.00 +0.00 431,580
ARC Resources Ltd 15.67 +0.19 +1.23 655,427
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 13.92 -0.05 -0.36 321,587
Atco Ltd 46.75 -0.04 -0.09 297,177
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc 14.49 -0.03 -0.21 259,109
B2Gold Corp 3.24 -0.09 -2.70 2,716,943
Badger Daylighting Ltd 29.40 +0.35 +1.20 148,582
Bank of Montreal 98.76 +0.31 +0.31 1,185,961
Bank of Nova Scotia 80.95 +0.03 +0.04 1,354,984
Barrick Gold Corp 20.22 +0.11 +0.55 2,705,949
Baytex Energy Corp 3.21 +0.00 +0.00 1,141,658
BCE Inc 59.24 +0.13 +0.22 736,870
Birchcliff Energy Ltd 5.17 +0.05 +0.98 2,024,349
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 39.99 -0.16 -0.40 99,136
Bombardier Inc 2.84 +0.06 +2.16 8,837,338
Bonavista Energy Corp 2.59 +0.00 +0.00 319,546
Boralex Inc 22.64 +0.24 +1.07 110,215

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10