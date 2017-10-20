Edition:
Index Detail: Hang Seng Index

INDEX
Price
28,487.24
Today's Change
+328.15 (1.17%)
Open
28,360.00
Prev Close
28,159.10
Day's High 28,519.80
52-wk High 28,798.80
Day's Low 28,313.70
52-wk Low 21,488.80
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 4:10am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 140.10 +3.80 +2.79 3,763,363
AIA Group Ltd 60.20 -0.90 -1.47 31,712,431
Bank of China Ltd 4.04 +0.05 +1.25 212,583,312
Bank of Communications Co Ltd 6.03 +0.05 +0.84 17,731,341
Bank of East Asia Ltd 35.05 +0.25 +0.72 1,057,911
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd 38.50 +0.35 +0.92 6,221,805
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 13.34 +0.30 +2.30 13,563,142
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd 101.50 +0.70 +0.69 2,590,901
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd 68.65 -0.15 -0.22 997,975
China Construction Bank Corp 6.93 +0.15 +2.21 209,020,696
China Life Insurance Co Ltd 24.60 +0.40 +1.65 37,194,129
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd 21.60 +0.75 +3.60 19,891,169
China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd 24.95 +0.75 +3.10 11,269,344
China Mobile Ltd 79.30 +1.00 +1.28 21,525,348
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd 25.65 +0.35 +1.38 19,689,780
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp 5.73 +0.05 +0.88 101,055,026
China Resources Land Ltd 24.10 +0.20 +0.84 6,329,719
China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd 13.92 +0.06 +0.43 6,270,070
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd 18.88 +0.30 +1.61 12,821,101
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd 11.22 +0.06 +0.54 56,903,358
CITIC Pacific Ltd 11.54 +0.14 +1.23 5,871,040
CK PROPERTY 66.70 -0.25 -0.37 4,358,933
CLP Holdings Ltd 80.45 +0.75 +0.94 1,854,425
CNOOC Ltd 9.96 -0.04 -0.40 67,581,450
Cosway Corp Ltd 7.81 +0.04 +0.51 21,498,806
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd 52.85 +1.45 +2.82 14,285,468
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 26.30 +1.45 +5.84 50,264,318
Hang Lung Properties Ltd 18.80 +0.14 +0.75 3,242,108
Hang Seng Bank Ltd 190.20 +0.20 +0.11 662,311
Henderson Land Development Co Ltd 52.50 +0.50 +0.96 2,933,874

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10