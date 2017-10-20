Edition:
Index Detail: Ibex 35 Index

INDEX
Price
10,222.70
Today's Change
+25.20 (0.25%)
Open
10,202.00
Prev Close
10,197.50
Day's High 10,249.00
52-wk High 11,184.40
Day's Low 10,176.50
52-wk Low 8,512.40
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 11:38am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Abertis Infraestructuras SA 19.06 +0.28 +1.49 5,954,656
Acciona SA 67.64 -0.90 -1.31 120,891
Acerinox SA 12.40 +0.22 +1.76 1,199,906
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA 33.30 -0.15 -0.45 639,244
AENA S.A. 153.65 +0.50 +0.33 172,944
Amadeus IT Holding SA 56.32 -0.74 -1.30 1,029,652
ArcelorMittal 25.14 +0.48 +1.95 1,375,312
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 7.32 +0.10 +1.36 23,327,156
Banco de Sabadell SA 1.63 -0.02 -0.97 38,979,336
Banco Santander SA 5.60 +0.03 +0.52 37,114,080
Bankia SA 4.10 +0.06 +1.51 5,077,461
Bankinter SA 8.07 +0.04 +0.46 1,331,215
Caixabank SA 3.86 -0.03 -0.69 15,973,931
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA 4.42 +0.05 +1.03 3,121,822
DLY15CELLNEX TEL 20.75 +0.20 +0.97 928,206
Enagas SA 24.11 -0.02 -0.08 688,090
Endesa SA 19.22 +0.12 +0.60 1,314,378
Ferrovial SA 18.44 -0.31 -1.63 2,490,998
Gas Natural SDG SA 18.41 -0.04 -0.22 1,464,123
Grifols SA 24.32 +0.03 +0.12 555,620
Iberdrola SA 6.70 +0.02 +0.24 11,818,970
Inditex S.A. 30.99 +0.09 +0.31 3,204,944
Indra Sistemas SA 13.28 +0.24 +1.84 805,399
Inmobiliaria Colonial SA 7.71 -0.12 -1.53 1,050,291
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 7.37 +0.12 +1.61 2,878,462
Mapfre SA 2.69 +0.03 +0.98 4,131,395
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA 9.36 -0.18 -1.93 1,179,053
MELIA 11.73 -0.11 -0.93 449,619
MERLIN 10.82 -0.14 -1.23 1,649,661
Red Electrica Corporacion SA 18.16 -0.03 -0.16 739,894

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Putin critic Navalny released after 20-day detention

MOSCOW, Oct 22 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on social media on Sunday he had been released from detention after spending around three weeks in jail.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10