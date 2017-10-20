Edition:
United States

Index Detail: Nasdaq Composite Index

INDEX
Price
6,629.05
Today's Change
+23.99 (0.36%)
Open
6,633.37
Prev Close
6,605.07
Day's High 6,640.02
52-wk High 6,640.02
Day's Low 6,622.92
52-wk Low 5,034.41
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 5:15pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
** SEE<XLRTD.PK> 3.30 +0.02 +0.61 13,310
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc 9.45 +0.15 +1.61 32,651
1347 PROPERTY 7.55 +0.15 +2.03 664
1st Constitution Bancorp 18.05 +0.10 +0.56 12,927
1st Source Corp 52.20 +0.03 +0.06 55,442
21Vianet Group Inc 7.69 -0.12 -1.54 96,867
51job Inc 62.05 -0.18 -0.29 23,956
8POINT3 ENER ORD 15.51 +0.06 +0.39 33,980
8x8 Inc 12.40 +0.15 +1.22 401,685
A V HOMES INC 17.30 +0.25 +1.47 9,194
A. Schulman Inc 36.25 +0.25 +0.69 48,546
AAON Inc 34.60 +0.40 +1.17 47,780
Abaxis Inc 47.04 +0.24 +0.51 40,810
ABENGOA YILD P 21.76 +0.26 +1.21 594,517
ABEONA THERA ORD 19.00 +1.25 +7.04 349,331
ABILITY INC 0.70 -0.02 -3.11 8,253
Abiomed Inc 174.62 +2.41 +1.40 78,231
Abraxas Petroleum Corp 1.96 -0.03 -1.51 247,883
ACACIA COMMNCTNS 44.93 +0.45 +1.01 76,931
Acacia Research Corp 4.20 +0.10 +2.44 49,420
ACADIA HEALTHCRE 44.45 +0.29 +0.66 379,951
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc 36.32 +0.49 +1.37 555,300
ACASTI PHARMA A 1.30 -0.01 -0.76 1,460
ACCELERATE DIAGN 19.85 -0.10 -0.50 101,193
ACCELERON PHARMA 36.57 -0.74 -1.98 126,823
Access National Corp 28.50 +0.01 +0.04 10,584
Accuray Inc 4.30 +0.00 +0.00 104,186
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.00 +0.25 +14.29 285,056
Acer Therapeutics Inc 17.99 +0.17 +0.95 3,068
Aceto Corp 11.27 +0.01 +0.09 120,055

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10