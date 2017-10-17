Edition:
Index Detail: JSE All Share Index

INDEX
Price
58,152.41
Today's Change
+269.74 (0.47%)
Open
57,770.10
Prev Close
57,882.70
Day's High 58,197.60
52-wk High 58,372.10
Day's Low 57,668.10
52-wk Low 48,935.90
Data as of Tue Oct 17, 2017 | 6:00pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
ACCPROP 555.00 +3.00 +0.54 138,899
Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd 5,780.00 +10.00 +0.17 386,351
Advtech Ltd 1,825.00 +34.00 +1.90 1,392,646
AECI Ltd 10,414.00 -255.00 -2.39 332,805
AFORBES 705.00 +6.00 +0.86 5,707,659
African Oxygen Ltd 2,411.00 +13.00 +0.54 623,846
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd 11,377.00 +312.00 +2.82 1,087,244
AFRIMAT 2,850.00 -5.00 -0.18 105,793
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd 649.00 +9.00 +1.41 14,388
AL NOOR 11,577.00 +57.00 +0.49 1,550,800
ALTRON A 1,274.00 -1.00 -0.08 33,200
Anglo American Platinum Ltd 36,844.00 +244.00 +0.67 102,272
Anglo American PLC 25,952.86 +471.86 +1.85 1,340,070
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd 12,808.99 -36.01 -0.28 1,683,583
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd 590.00 -5.00 -0.84 156,644
Arrowhead Properties Ltd 828.00 -6.00 -0.72 1,265,411
ASCENDIS 1,872.00 +2.00 +0.11 697,739
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd 32,040.08 +89.08 +0.28 664,000
Assore Ltd 29,677.00 +677.00 +2.33 286,319
Astral Foods Ltd 18,900.00 +475.00 +2.58 574,333
ATTACQ 1,899.00 +8.00 +0.42 1,337,252
Avi Ltd 9,580.00 -138.00 -1.42 2,066,912
B-AFRICA 14,459.84 -240.16 -1.63 2,442,653
BALWIN 650.00 +1.00 +0.15 121,661
Barloworld Ltd 13,066.34 -120.66 -0.91 622,131
Bhp Billiton PLC 25,144.55 +335.55 +1.35 2,083,086
BIDCORP 30,865.50 -34.50 -0.11 388,368
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd 1,694.00 +24.00 +1.44 4,772,777
Brait SE 5,390.00 +139.00 +2.65 993,035
Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd 1,220.00 -55.00 -4.31 484

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10