Index Detail: MXSE IPC

INDEX
Price
49,988.71
Today's Change
-11.54 (-0.02%)
Open
50,207.90
Prev Close
50,000.20
Day's High 50,582.60
52-wk High 51,772.40
Day's Low 49,896.60
52-wk Low 43,999.00
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 4:16pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Alfa SAB de CV 20.11 -0.04 -0.20 10,066,194
Alpek SAB de CV 20.25 -0.13 -0.64 5,853,121
Alsea SAB de CV 58.47 -0.19 -0.32 2,445,152
America Movil SAB de CV 18.18 -0.02 -0.11 95,726,800
Arca Continental SAB de CV 123.05 -0.01 -0.01 685,474
Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV 102.00 +0.16 +0.16 458,074
Becle SA de CV 29.89 -0.01 -0.03 1,379,565
CEMEX SAB de CV 15.18 +0.00 +0.00 24,350,345
Coca Cola Femsa SAB de CV 135.54 +0.00 +0.00 695,035
El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV 135.88 -0.34 -0.25 1,396,507
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV 172.44 +0.21 +0.12 1,563,783
Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV 22.95 -0.03 -0.13 852,800
GENTERA * 23.92 +0.07 +0.29 6,103,484
Gruma SAB de CV 262.49 +0.63 +0.24 382,745
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV 98.75 -0.41 -0.41 4,134,331
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV 182.06 -0.50 -0.27 1,183,577
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV 341.51 -0.97 -0.28 264,152
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV 43.98 -0.04 -0.09 1,291,349
Grupo Carso SAB de CV 65.15 -0.05 -0.08 302,820
Grupo Elektra SA de CV 807.26 +1.42 +0.18 15,278
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV 119.63 -0.28 -0.23 10,239,854
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV 32.20 +0.04 +0.12 1,592,582
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV 34.13 -0.06 -0.18 9,243,244
Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 60.03 +0.00 +0.00 5,493,477
Grupo Televisa SAB 90.52 -0.08 -0.09 1,217,293
IENOVA * 97.23 -0.27 -0.28 1,774,681
Industrias Penoles SAB de CV 456.95 +0.70 +0.15 282,900
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 33.49 +0.05 +0.15 13,721,668
LALA B 30.81 +0.04 +0.13 1,152,236
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV 76.16 +0.11 +0.14 868,301

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10