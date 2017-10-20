Edition:
United States

Index Detail: Nikkei Stock Average 225

INDEX
Price
21,457.64
Today's Change
+9.12 (0.04%)
Open
21,390.90
Prev Close
21,448.50
Day's High 21,489.30
52-wk High 21,503.80
Day's Low 21,363.10
52-wk Low 16,111.80
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 2:15am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Advantest Corp 2,408.00 -6.00 -0.25 2,321,800
Aeon Co Ltd 1,743.00 +7.50 +0.43 2,101,500
Ajinomoto Co Inc 2,260.00 -24.50 -1.07 2,112,300
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd 4,378.00 -30.00 -0.68 1,395,200
Alps Electric Co Ltd 3,120.00 -70.00 -2.19 3,516,300
Amada Co Ltd 1,290.00 -30.00 -2.27 2,420,100
Aozora Bank Ltd 4,320.00 -45.00 -1.03 748,300
Asahi Glass Co Ltd 4,305.00 +10.00 +0.23 567,100
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd 5,026.00 -11.00 -0.22 994,100
Asahi Kasei Corp 1,337.00 -21.00 -1.55 6,901,000
Astellas Pharma Inc 1,524.50 +12.00 +0.79 6,745,300
Bridgestone Corp 5,514.00 +82.00 +1.51 2,599,800
Canon Inc 4,030.00 -17.00 -0.42 3,896,200
Casio Computer Co Ltd 1,678.00 -10.00 -0.59 1,560,900
Central Japan Railway Co 20,795.00 +100.00 +0.48 346,600
Chiba Bank Ltd 816.00 -13.00 -1.57 4,008,000
Chiyoda Corp 637.00 +3.00 +0.47 863,200
Chubu Electric Power Co Inc 1,431.50 -6.50 -0.45 1,839,700
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 5,310.00 +30.00 +0.57 780,800
Citizen Holdings Co Ltd 811.00 +3.00 +0.37 1,207,200
Comsys Holdings Corp 2,769.00 +7.00 +0.25 666,500
CONCORDIA FG 585.00 -4.00 -0.68 5,725,400
Credit Saison Co Ltd 2,315.00 -45.00 -1.91 1,504,900
Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd 2,681.00 +14.00 +0.52 748,800
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd 2,094.50 +5.50 +0.26 5,780,400
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd 2,515.50 -4.50 -0.18 1,409,000
Daikin Industries Ltd 11,955.00 -65.00 -0.54 920,900
Dainippon Screen MFG Co Ltd 8,420.00 +230.00 +2.81 967,700
Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd 1,590.00 +13.00 +0.82 1,527,500
Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd 4,067.00 +3.00 +0.07 1,349,300

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10