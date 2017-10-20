Edition:
Index Detail: OMX Stockholm All Share Index

INDEX
Price
593.32
Today's Change
+5.86 (1.00%)
Open
587.85
Prev Close
587.46
Day's High 594.49
52-wk High 598.42
Day's Low 587.85
52-wk Low 489.12
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 11:30am EDT.
 

All American Indices

Data as of 22 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.DJI Dow Jones Industrial Average View 20 Oct 2017 23,328.63 +165.59 +0.71%
.IXIC Nasdaq Composite Index View 20 Oct 2017 6,629.05 +23.99 +0.36%
.NYA NYSE Composite Index 20 Oct 2017 12,430.52 +50.20 +0.41%
.TRXFLDUSP Thomson Reuters Equity US Index 20 Oct 2017 229.49 +1.18 +0.52%
.TRXFLDCAP Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index 20 Oct 2017 296.91 +0.72 +0.24%
.TRXFLDLAPU Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America 20 Oct 2017 356.45 -1.77 -0.49%
.NIN NYSE International 100 Index 20 Oct 2017 5,703.33 -7.07 -0.12%
.NTM NYSE TMT Index 20 Oct 2017 8,405.97 +28.37 +0.34%
.NUS NYSE US 100 Index 20 Oct 2017 10,030.24 +56.53 +0.57%
.NWL NYSE World Leaders Index 20 Oct 2017 8,284.45 +27.63 +0.33%
.GSPTSE S&P/TSX Composite Index View 20 Oct 2017 15,857.22 +39.22 +0.25%
.XAX AMEX Composite Index View 20 Oct 2017 2,618.24 -18.71 -0.71%
.NWX AMEX Network Index 20 Oct 2017 468.12 +4.76 +1.03%
.XMI AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000 20 Oct 2017 2,375.68 +14.44 +0.61%
.XOI AMEX Oil Index 20 Oct 2017 1,220.80 +5.28 +0.43%
.XAL AMEX Airline Index 300 TO 395 20 Oct 2017 111.44 +0.84 +0.76%
.MXX MXSE IPC View 20 Oct 2017 49,988.71 -11.54 -0.02%

All European Indices

Data as of 22 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDEXPU Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire) 20 Oct 2017 185.10 -0.44 -0.24%
.TRXFLDEEPU Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe 20 Oct 2017 319.30 -1.16 -0.36%
.TRXFLDGBP Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index 20 Oct 2017 147.75 +0.01 +0.01%
.TRXFLDDEP Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index 20 Oct 2017 202.88 -0.07 -0.03%
.TRXFLDFRP Thomson Reuters Equity France Index 20 Oct 2017 179.16 +0.19 +0.11%
.FTSE FTSE 100 Index 20 Oct 2017 7,523.23 +0.19 +0.00%
.GDAXI DAX Index View 20 Oct 2017 12,991.28 +1.18 +0.01%
.FCHI CAC 40 Index 20 Oct 2017 5,372.38 +4.09 +0.08%
.SSMI SMI Index View 20 Oct 2017 9,237.13 +3.61 +0.04%
.SMSI Madrid General Index 20 Oct 2017 1,030.40 +2.74 +0.27%
.OMXSPI OMX Stockholm All Share Index 20 Oct 2017 593.32 +5.86 +1.00%
.OMXHPI OMX Helsinki All Share Index 20 Oct 2017 9,902.00 +95.29 +0.97%
.OMXC20 OMX Copenhagen 20 Index 20 Oct 2017 1,041.31 +1.96 +0.19%
.OSEAX Oslo Exchange All-share Index 20 Oct 2017 874.23 +8.54 +0.99%
.ISEQ ISEQ Overall Index 20 Oct 2017 6,789.78 +42.32 +0.63%
.AEX AEX Amsterdam Index View 20 Oct 2017 544.63 +0.07 +0.01%
.BFX Bell 20 Index 20 Oct 2017 4,082.98 +16.96 +0.42%
.IBEX Ibex 35 Index 20 Oct 2017 10,222.70 +25.20 +0.25%
.BVLG PSI General 20 Oct 2017 2,981.94 -6.92 -0.23%
.STOXX50 STOXX 50 View 20 Oct 2017 3,185.46 -1.10 -0.03%

Asia/Pacific Indices

Data as of 22 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 20 Oct 2017 151.29 +0.05 +0.03%
.TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 20 Oct 2017 315.60 +4.16 +1.34%
.TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 20 Oct 2017 1,238.82 -5.61 -0.45%
.N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 View 20 Oct 2017 21,457.64 +9.12 +0.04%
.HSI Hang Seng Index View 20 Oct 2017 28,487.24 +328.15 +1.17%
.AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 20 Oct 2017 5,968.62 +8.85 +0.15%
.KS11 KOSPI Index 20 Oct 2017 2,489.54 +16.48 +0.67%
.SETI SET Composite Index 20 Oct 2017 1,692.58 +9.15 +0.54%
.JKSE Jakarta Composite 20 Oct 2017 5,929.55 +19.02 +0.32%
.PSI PSE Composite Index 20 Oct 2017 8,420.95 -66.42 -0.78%
.KSE Karachi SE 100 Index 20 Oct 2017 42,087.89 +529.82 +1.27%
.SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 20 Oct 2017 3,379.50 +9.33 +0.28%
.TWII Taiwan SE Weighted Index 20 Oct 2017 10,728.88 -31.41 -0.29%
.BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 19 Oct 2017 32,389.96 -194.39 -0.60%
.HNX30 HNX 30 Index 19 Oct 2017 199.51 -1.63 -0.81%

Africa/Middle East Indices

Data as of 22 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDAFPU Thomson Reuters Equity Africa Index 20 Oct 2017 280.84 -3.21 -1.13%
.TRXFLDZAP Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index 20 Oct 2017 867.29 -1.58 -0.18%
.JALSH JSE All Share Index 17 Oct 2017 58,152.41 +269.74 +0.47%
.XU100 ISE National 100 Index 20 Oct 2017 108,488.69 +55.14 +0.05%

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10