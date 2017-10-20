Index Detail: Oslo Exchange All-share Index
INDEX
Price
874.23
Today's Change
+8.54 (0.99%)
Open
865.69
Prev Close
865.69
|
|
All American Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.DJI
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|23,328.63
|+165.59
|+0.71%
|.IXIC
|Nasdaq Composite Index
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|6,629.05
|+23.99
|+0.36%
|.NYA
|NYSE Composite Index
|20 Oct 2017
|12,430.52
|+50.20
|+0.41%
|.TRXFLDUSP
|Thomson Reuters Equity US Index
|20 Oct 2017
|229.49
|+1.18
|+0.52%
|.TRXFLDCAP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index
|20 Oct 2017
|296.91
|+0.72
|+0.24%
|.TRXFLDLAPU
|Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America
|20 Oct 2017
|356.45
|-1.77
|-0.49%
|.NIN
|NYSE International 100 Index
|20 Oct 2017
|5,703.33
|-7.07
|-0.12%
|.NTM
|NYSE TMT Index
|20 Oct 2017
|8,405.97
|+28.37
|+0.34%
|.NUS
|NYSE US 100 Index
|20 Oct 2017
|10,030.24
|+56.53
|+0.57%
|.NWL
|NYSE World Leaders Index
|20 Oct 2017
|8,284.45
|+27.63
|+0.33%
|.GSPTSE
|S&P/TSX Composite Index
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|15,857.22
|+39.22
|+0.25%
|.XAX
|AMEX Composite Index
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|2,618.24
|-18.71
|-0.71%
|.NWX
|AMEX Network Index
|20 Oct 2017
|468.12
|+4.76
|+1.03%
|.XMI
|AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000
|20 Oct 2017
|2,375.68
|+14.44
|+0.61%
|.XOI
|AMEX Oil Index
|20 Oct 2017
|1,220.80
|+5.28
|+0.43%
|.XAL
|AMEX Airline Index 300 TO 395
|20 Oct 2017
|111.44
|+0.84
|+0.76%
|.MXX
|MXSE IPC
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|49,988.71
|-11.54
|-0.02%
All European Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDEXPU
|Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire)
|20 Oct 2017
|185.10
|-0.44
|-0.24%
|.TRXFLDEEPU
|Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe
|20 Oct 2017
|319.30
|-1.16
|-0.36%
|.TRXFLDGBP
|Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index
|20 Oct 2017
|147.75
|+0.01
|+0.01%
|.TRXFLDDEP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index
|20 Oct 2017
|202.88
|-0.07
|-0.03%
|.TRXFLDFRP
|Thomson Reuters Equity France Index
|20 Oct 2017
|179.16
|+0.19
|+0.11%
|.FTSE
|FTSE 100 Index
|20 Oct 2017
|7,523.23
|+0.19
|+0.00%
|.GDAXI
|DAX Index
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|12,991.28
|+1.18
|+0.01%
|.FCHI
|CAC 40 Index
|20 Oct 2017
|5,372.38
|+4.09
|+0.08%
|.SSMI
|SMI Index
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|9,237.13
|+3.61
|+0.04%
|.SMSI
|Madrid General Index
|20 Oct 2017
|1,030.40
|+2.74
|+0.27%
|.OMXSPI
|OMX Stockholm All Share Index
|20 Oct 2017
|593.32
|+5.86
|+1.00%
|.OMXHPI
|OMX Helsinki All Share Index
|20 Oct 2017
|9,902.00
|+95.29
|+0.97%
|.OMXC20
|OMX Copenhagen 20 Index
|20 Oct 2017
|1,041.31
|+1.96
|+0.19%
|.OSEAX
|Oslo Exchange All-share Index
|20 Oct 2017
|874.23
|+8.54
|+0.99%
|.ISEQ
|ISEQ Overall Index
|20 Oct 2017
|6,789.78
|+42.32
|+0.63%
|.AEX
|AEX Amsterdam Index
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|544.63
|+0.07
|+0.01%
|.BFX
|Bell 20 Index
|20 Oct 2017
|4,082.98
|+16.96
|+0.42%
|.IBEX
|Ibex 35 Index
|20 Oct 2017
|10,222.70
|+25.20
|+0.25%
|.BVLG
|PSI General
|20 Oct 2017
|2,981.94
|-6.92
|-0.23%
|.STOXX50
|STOXX 50
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|3,185.46
|-1.10
|-0.03%
Asia/Pacific Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|20 Oct 2017
|151.29
|+0.05
|+0.03%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|20 Oct 2017
|315.60
|+4.16
|+1.34%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|20 Oct 2017
|1,238.82
|-5.61
|-0.45%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|21,457.64
|+9.12
|+0.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|View
|20 Oct 2017
|28,487.24
|+328.15
|+1.17%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|20 Oct 2017
|5,968.62
|+8.85
|+0.15%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|20 Oct 2017
|2,489.54
|+16.48
|+0.67%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|20 Oct 2017
|1,692.58
|+9.15
|+0.54%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|20 Oct 2017
|5,929.55
|+19.02
|+0.32%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|20 Oct 2017
|8,420.95
|-66.42
|-0.78%
|.KSE
|Karachi SE 100 Index
|20 Oct 2017
|42,087.89
|+529.82
|+1.27%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|20 Oct 2017
|3,379.50
|+9.33
|+0.28%
|.TWII
|Taiwan SE Weighted Index
|20 Oct 2017
|10,728.88
|-31.41
|-0.29%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|19 Oct 2017
|32,389.96
|-194.39
|-0.60%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|19 Oct 2017
|199.51
|-1.63
|-0.81%
Africa/Middle East Indices
|Symb
|Index
|Mkt Report
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDAFPU
|Thomson Reuters Equity Africa Index
|20 Oct 2017
|280.84
|-3.21
|-1.13%
|.TRXFLDZAP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index
|20 Oct 2017
|867.29
|-1.58
|-0.18%
|.JALSH
|JSE All Share Index
|17 Oct 2017
|58,152.41
|+269.74
|+0.47%
|.XU100
|ISE National 100 Index
|20 Oct 2017
|108,488.69
|+55.14
|+0.05%
|DOW
|23,328.63
|+ 165.59
|+0.71%
|S&P 500
|2,575.21
|+ 13.11
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|6,629.05
|+ 23.99
|+0.36%
|TR US Index
|229.49
|+ 1.18
|+0.52%
|FTSE 100
|7,523.23
|+ 0.19
|+0.00%
|DAX
|12,991.28
|+ 1.18
|+0.01%
|CAC 40
|5,372.38
|+ 4.09
|+0.08%
|TR Europe
|185.10
|-0.44
|-0.24%
|Nikkei
|21,457.64
|+ 9.12
|+0.04%
|Hang Seng
|28,487.24
|+ 328.15
|+1.17%
|Sensex
|32,389.96
|-194.39
|-0.60%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.07%
|Basic Materials
|+0.25%
|Industrials
|+0.25%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.07%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.32%
|Financials
|+0.39%
|Healthcare
|-0.04%
|Technology
|+0.50%
|Telecoms
|-0.21%
|Utilities
|-0.14%
BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium
* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|ICE Brent Crude
|$57.75
|$0.00
|COMEX 100oz Gold
|$1,277.80
|$-9.10