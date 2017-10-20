Edition:
United States

Index Detail: Shanghai Composite Index

INDEX
Price
3,379.50
Today's Change
+9.33 (0.28%)
Open
3,363.51
Prev Close
3,370.17
Day's High 3,379.77
52-wk High 3,410.17
Day's Low 3,360.10
52-wk Low 3,016.53
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 3:10am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd 8.19 +0.14 +1.74 1,636,551
Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd 13.61 +0.12 +0.89 3,762,007
Aerosun Corp 13.54 +0.11 +0.82 1,636,420
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd 3.84 -0.01 -0.26 167,208,611
Air China Ltd 8.87 +0.08 +0.91 24,577,437
Aisino Co Ltd 18.75 +0.18 +0.97 3,686,920
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 8.09 -- -- --
Angel Yeast Co Ltd 28.06 +0.60 +2.18 6,832,949
Anhui Chaodong Cement Co Ltd 13.34 +0.60 +4.71 3,266,502
Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 26.24 +0.86 +3.39 56,499,159
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd 12.90 +0.00 +0.00 1,059,025
Anhui Fangxing Science&Technology Co Ltd 9.09 +0.26 +2.94 7,144,276
Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co Ltd 9.27 -0.16 -1.70 15,570,211
Anhui Guotong Hi-Tech Pipes Industry Co Ltd 17.03 +0.15 +0.89 2,900,683
Anhui Heli Co Ltd 10.18 +0.15 +1.50 2,892,674
Anhui Hengyuan Coal-Electricity Group Co Ltd 10.45 +0.24 +2.35 13,576,472
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd 10.76 +0.22 +2.09 23,841,193
Anhui Leimingkehua Co Ltd 12.36 -- -- --
Anhui Liuguo Chemical Co Ltd 6.30 +0.10 +1.61 2,910,272
Anhui Quanchai Engine Co Ltd 8.76 +0.15 +1.74 2,012,141
Anhui Shanying Paper Industry Co Ltd 4.81 +0.07 +1.48 72,898,016
Anhui Sun-Create Electronics Co Ltd 59.88 +0.45 +0.76 1,113,366
Anhui Tongfeng Electronics Co Ltd 6.31 +0.10 +1.61 6,264,802
Anhui Wanwei Updated High-Tech Material Industry Co Ltd 4.27 +0.04 +0.95 5,445,212
Anhui Water Resources Development Co Ltd 8.15 +0.09 +1.12 4,425,311
Anhui Xinhua Media Co Ltd 12.20 +0.10 +0.83 3,494,288
Anhui Xinke New Materials Co Ltd 5.20 +0.02 +0.39 16,716,457
Anxin Trust & Investment Co Ltd 13.93 -0.29 -2.04 29,067,887
Anyang Iron & Steel Inc 4.66 +0.34 +7.87 88,198,422
Anyuan Coal Industry Group Co Ltd 4.23 +0.05 +1.20 3,152,000

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10