Index Detail: Straits Times Index

INDEX
Price
3,340.73
Today's Change
+5.82 (0.17%)
Open
3,343.14
Prev Close
3,334.91
Day's High 3,347.08
52-wk High 3,354.71
Day's Low 3,333.23
52-wk Low 2,760.97
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 5:10am EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust 2.72 +0.00 +0.00 8,932,700
CapitaCommercial Trust 1.66 +0.00 +0.00 5,164,400
Capitaland Ltd 3.71 -0.01 -0.27 6,154,400
CapitaMall Trust 2.04 -0.01 -0.49 5,953,500
City Developments Ltd 12.95 -0.05 -0.38 1,853,700
Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd 2.02 +0.00 +0.00 11,118,000
DBS Group Holdings Ltd 21.84 +0.14 +0.65 7,836,200
Genting Singapore PLC 1.20 +0.00 +0.42 13,670,600
Global Logistic Properties Ltd 3.29 +0.00 +0.00 19,083,300
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd 0.38 -0.00 -1.30 6,065,200
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd 7.63 +0.00 +0.00 2,750,400
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust 0.45 +0.00 +0.00 12,241,700
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd 40.15 -0.24 -0.59 179,200
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd 66.03 -0.95 -1.42 337,500
Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd 43.62 -0.16 -0.37 98,500
Keppel Corporation Ltd 7.30 +0.28 +3.99 15,905,900
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd 11.49 +0.05 +0.44 3,275,400
Sats Ltd 4.69 +0.08 +1.74 2,524,900
Sembcorp Industries Ltd 3.22 +0.04 +1.26 4,404,800
Singapore Airlines Ltd 10.24 +0.04 +0.39 945,700
Singapore Exchange Ltd 7.64 -0.04 -0.52 1,277,300
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd 2.73 +0.04 +1.49 5,537,400
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd 3.38 +0.02 +0.60 7,031,600
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd 3.76 +0.00 +0.00 12,420,700
StarHub Ltd 2.70 +0.02 +0.75 2,732,700
Thai Beverage PCL 0.96 +0.00 +0.00 13,985,700
United Overseas Bank Ltd 24.29 -0.04 -0.16 1,199,400
UOL Group Ltd 8.84 -0.14 -1.56 1,676,400
Wilmar International Ltd 3.32 -0.01 -0.30 4,001,400
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd 1.52 -0.00 -0.33 8,231,100
Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10