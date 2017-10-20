Edition:
Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index

INDEX
Price
296.91
Today's Change
+0.72 (0.24%)
Open
297.17
Prev Close
296.19
Day's High 297.34
52-wk High 300.10
Day's Low 296.83
52-wk Low 271.81
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 6:01pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
5n Plus Inc 3.15 -0.03 -0.94 16,300
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund 36.14 -0.16 -0.44 12,015
Absolute Software Corp 8.59 +0.14 +1.66 113,555
Acadian Timber Corp 19.41 -0.04 -0.21 10,316
Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd 6.92 +0.04 +0.58 322,558
Aecon Group Inc 16.34 +0.08 +0.49 201,501
AFRICA OIL COR 1.51 -0.04 -2.58 114,592
Ag Growth International Inc 51.32 +0.39 +0.77 28,680
AGF Management Ltd 8.14 +0.12 +1.50 282,180
AGLN CMRCL RL 12.00 +0.03 +0.25 7,982
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 55.99 +0.24 +0.43 621,314
Agrium Inc 135.79 +1.24 +0.92 215,588
Aimia Inc 2.52 +0.08 +3.28 463,785
AIR CANADA 26.20 -0.52 -1.95 1,647,256
Airboss of America Corp 11.65 +0.04 +0.34 23,014
Alacer Gold Corp 2.22 -0.01 -0.45 194,497
Alamos Gold Inc 8.99 +0.04 +0.45 1,127,781
Alaris Royalty Corp 21.10 +0.32 +1.54 145,685
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp 14.00 +0.03 +0.21 3,985,451
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc 59.06 -0.15 -0.25 463,073
Alio Gold Inc 5.09 -0.16 -3.05 132,207
Alliance Grain Traders Inc 20.72 -0.15 -0.72 83,072
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 40.90 -0.11 -0.27 75,038
Altagas Ltd 29.32 -0.22 -0.74 937,806
Alterra Power Corp 5.03 +0.00 +0.00 23,926
Altius Minerals Corp 12.43 +0.13 +1.06 11,011
Altus Group Ltd 34.38 +0.12 +0.35 104,286
Amaya Inc 25.29 +0.00 +0.00 431,580
Andrew Peller Ltd 12.32 +0.02 +0.16 13,941
Aphria Inc 6.94 +0.44 +6.77 3,279,724

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10