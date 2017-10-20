Edition:
Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index

INDEX
Price
202.88
Today's Change
-0.07 (-0.03%)
Open
203.63
Prev Close
202.95
Day's High 203.94
52-wk High 204.85
Day's Low 202.45
52-wk Low 162.12
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 1:08pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Aareal Bank AG 35.65 +0.42 +1.19 208,228
adesso AG 51.86 -0.12 -0.23 2,059
adidas AG 187.25 +0.40 +0.21 656,414
Adler Real Estate AG 13.18 -0.16 -1.20 50,821
ADO PROPERTIES 42.26 +0.16 +0.38 47,288
ADVA AG Optical Networking 5.65 +0.01 +0.11 248,092
Aixtron SE 10.64 -0.08 -0.70 872,918
Allianz SE 197.00 +1.05 +0.54 1,161,129
alstria office Reit AG 12.26 -0.14 -1.13 256,695
Amadeus Fire AG 77.50 +0.00 +0.00 1,671
Aumann AG 71.00 -5.50 -7.19 109,496
Aurelius AG 52.99 -0.08 -0.15 73,500
Aurubis AG 68.77 +1.03 +1.52 232,355
Axel Springer AG 58.10 +0.32 +0.55 152,275
BASF SE 90.45 +0.40 +0.44 2,135,630
Basler AG 174.80 -0.65 -0.37 5,506
Bauer AG 26.90 -0.01 -0.06 25,266
Bayer AG 117.95 -0.75 -0.63 1,872,387
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 86.30 -1.11 -1.27 2,105,118
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 74.44 -0.73 -0.97 49,223
Baywa AG 32.41 -0.09 -0.28 16,544
Bechtle AG 68.98 +0.86 +1.26 100,453
Beiersdorf AG 92.02 -1.06 -1.14 356,377
Bertrandt AG 83.04 +0.77 +0.94 8,979
bet at home com AG 121.45 +1.15 +0.96 16,645
Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG 53.38 -0.12 -0.22 1,719
Bilfinger SE 34.60 -0.44 -1.26 195,331
Biotest AG 22.74 +0.05 +0.24 9,648
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KgaA 7.48 +0.02 +0.24 200,862

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10