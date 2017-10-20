Edition:
Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe

Price
319.30
Today's Change
-1.16 (-0.36%)
Open
320.11
Prev Close
320.46
Day's High 321.46
52-wk High 340.15
Day's Low 318.58
52-wk Low 216.97
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 2:28pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS 8.24 -0.07 -0.84 2,782,091
Agora SA 15.99 -0.03 -0.19 7,502
Akbank TAS 9.59 -0.02 -0.21 15,041,142
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS 12.07 +0.20 +1.68 197,402
AKIS G 3.07 -0.01 -0.32 290,509
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS 13.05 -0.15 -1.14 316,216
AKSA E 3.39 -0.03 -0.88 2,705,145
Alarko Holding AS 7.22 +0.04 +0.56 3,190,607
Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS 1.34 -0.01 -0.74 2,001,514
ALIOR 70.07 +0.27 +0.39 141,920
Alkim Alkali Kimya AS 24.40 +0.08 +0.33 195,462
ALTUSTFI 15.18 +0.19 +1.27 409
ALUMETAL 51.13 +0.32 +0.63 2,058
Amica Wronki SA 153.00 -0.50 -0.33 3,724
Amrest Holding SE 350.50 +5.30 +1.54 1,039
Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS 2.30 +0.02 +0.88 2,919,409
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS 21.44 +0.32 +1.52 648,047
Apator SA 29.46 -0.74 -2.45 10,910
Arcelik AS 22.46 -0.16 -0.71 2,253,531
Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS 28.70 +0.00 +0.00 5,789,361
Asseco Business Solutions SA 26.22 +0.01 +0.04 4,268
Asseco Poland SA 45.34 -0.55 -1.20 354,177
Astarta Holding NV 51.56 -0.24 -0.46 324
Aygaz AS 15.70 +0.08 +0.51 321,277
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA 70.76 +1.92 +2.79 72,899
Bank Millennium SA 7.65 +0.04 +0.53 532,262
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA 125.00 -1.95 -1.54 649,972
Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS 25.00 -0.14 -0.56 1,469,277
Benefit Systems SA 1,020.00 -9.00 -0.87 1,438
Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS 4.48 -0.02 -0.44 11,027,615

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Putin critic Navalny released after 20-day detention

MOSCOW, Oct 22 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on social media on Sunday he had been released from detention after spending around three weeks in jail.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10