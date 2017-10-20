Edition:
United States

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire)

INDEX
Price
185.10
Today's Change
-0.44 (-0.24%)
Open
185.10
Prev Close
185.54
Day's High 185.81
52-wk High 186.92
Day's Low 184.87
52-wk Low 138.59
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 3:12pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
A2A SpA 1.45 +0.00 +0.35 6,965,687
Aalberts Industries NV 41.40 +0.19 +0.46 317,632
Aareal Bank AG 35.65 +0.42 +1.19 208,228
Aarhuskarlshamn AB 644.00 +0.50 +0.08 24,743
AB Fagerhult 107.75 -1.25 -1.15 11,613
AB Science SA 9.06 +0.31 +3.54 336,477
ABB LTD N 24.99 +0.24 +0.97 7,779,673
ABC AR 6.24 +0.05 +0.81 26,131
ABENGOA B 0.01 +0.00 +9.09 12,343,525
Abertis Infraestructuras SA 19.06 +0.28 +1.49 5,954,656
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA 5.72 -0.04 -0.69 285,145
ABLYNX 16.38 +0.25 +1.58 232,746
ABN AMRO GROUP 26.67 +0.39 +1.48 2,103,263
ACADEMEDIA 64.00 +0.00 +0.00 52,736
Acando AB 29.40 -0.30 -1.01 133,240
ACCELL 25.75 -0.02 -0.08 54,189
Acciona SA 67.64 -0.90 -1.31 120,891
Accor SA 41.58 -1.41 -3.29 2,187,051
Acea SpA 14.09 +0.20 +1.44 432,715
Acerinox SA 12.40 +0.22 +1.76 1,199,906
Ackermans en van Haaren NV 145.35 +0.85 +0.59 19,229
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA 33.30 -0.15 -0.45 639,244
Addtech AB 174.00 +1.00 +0.58 22,595
ADECCO N 76.95 +0.85 +1.12 795,194
adesso AG 51.86 -0.12 -0.23 2,059
adidas AG 187.25 +0.40 +0.21 656,414
Adler Real Estate AG 13.18 -0.16 -1.20 50,821
ADO PROPERTIES 42.26 +0.16 +0.38 47,288
ADVA AG Optical Networking 5.65 +0.01 +0.11 248,092
Aedifica SA 82.00 -0.15 -0.18 17,012

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

Markets News

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10