Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity France Index

INDEX
Price
179.16
Today's Change
+0.19 (0.11%)
Open
179.60
Prev Close
178.97
Day's High 179.68
52-wk High 180.12
Day's Low 179.04
52-wk Low 142.31
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 2:09pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
AB Science SA 9.06 +0.31 +3.54 336,477
ABC AR 6.24 +0.05 +0.81 26,131
Accor SA 41.58 -1.41 -3.29 2,187,051
Aeroports de Paris SA 139.85 -0.15 -0.11 68,640
AFFINE R.E. 16.52 +0.02 +0.12 3,972
Air France KLM SA 12.98 +0.10 +0.78 3,315,527
Air Liquide SA 104.95 +1.05 +1.01 976,946
AIRBUS GROUP 80.72 +0.00 +0.00 1,511,806
AKKA TECHNOLOG. 51.00 +0.22 +0.43 10,380
ALBIOM 19.84 +0.21 +1.07 39,566
ALPES 27.65 +0.03 +0.11 10,769
Alstom SA 35.20 +0.01 +0.04 445,658
ALTAMI 15.76 -0.07 -0.44 11,623
Altarea SCA 194.90 -0.10 -0.05 3,742
Alten SA 74.58 -0.24 -0.32 30,707
Altran Technologies SA 16.02 +0.22 +1.42 329,030
AMUNDI AIW 70.80 +0.77 +1.10 89,632
ANF Immobilier SA 22.18 +0.09 +0.41 2,209
Arkema SA 106.05 +1.95 +1.87 349,797
Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC 6.04 -0.20 -3.21 2,437,628
Assystem SA 33.70 +0.20 +0.60 11,841
ATEME 17.95 -0.51 -2.76 18,024
Atos SA 130.90 -0.65 -0.49 329,657
AUBAY 34.94 -0.03 -0.09 5,489
AVANQUEST SOFTW. 0.47 +0.00 +0.43 1,762,433
AVIATION LATECOE 5.56 -0.02 -0.36 130,401
Axa SA 25.48 +0.16 +0.63 5,180,083
AXWAY 23.60 +1.05 +4.66 14,975
Beneteau SA 14.84 +0.20 +1.37 37,590
BIGBEN INTERACTI 11.57 -0.18 -1.53 46,949

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10