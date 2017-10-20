Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index

Edition:
INDEX
Price
147.75
Today's Change
+0.01 (0.01%)
Open
148.30
Prev Close
147.74
Day's High 148.40
52-wk High 148.81
Day's Low 147.65
52-wk Low 130.42
Data as of Fri Oct 20, 2017 | 2:10pm EDT.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3i Group PLC 945.00 +10.00 +1.07 1,418,805
888 Holdings PLC 245.40 -2.50 -1.01 931,427
A.G.Barr PLC 627.50 +4.50 +0.72 43,963
AA PLC 160.00 -0.70 -0.44 1,769,102
Abcam PLC 1,001.00 -9.00 -0.89 232,866
ACACIA MIN 194.80 -17.20 -8.11 7,104,100
Admiral Group PLC 1,921.00 +13.00 +0.68 444,155
Aggreko PLC 894.50 +6.00 +0.68 667,880
ALDERMORE (WI) 305.00 +0.10 +0.03 2,400,273
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC 490.00 +0.00 +0.00 27,567
ALLIED 172.75 +2.75 +1.62 77,665
Anglo American PLC 1,432.00 +1.00 +0.07 5,308,844
Antofagasta PLC 1,000.00 +12.50 +1.27 4,501,114
AO WOR 111.00 -1.00 -0.89 1,848,939
ARROW GLOBAL 415.00 -21.00 -4.82 324,275
ASCENTIALD-15 347.80 +1.20 +0.35 374,010
Ashmore Group PLC 373.50 -2.30 -0.61 1,374,800
Ashtead Group PLC 1,879.00 -6.00 -0.32 1,185,686
Associated British Foods PLC 3,325.00 -35.00 -1.04 671,605
Assura Group Ltd 62.00 -0.20 -0.32 3,517,639
AstraZeneca PLC 5,162.00 -13.00 -0.25 1,809,138
AUTO TRAD (WI) 362.20 +0.20 +0.06 3,507,865
AVEVA Group PLC 2,455.00 +15.00 +0.61 82,124
Aviva PLC 505.50 +4.00 +0.80 8,785,573
B SKY B 939.00 -1.00 -0.11 3,093,184
B&M EUROPEAN 400.70 -0.30 -0.07 3,301,793
Babcock International Group PLC 822.00 -1.00 -0.12 1,176,452
BAE Systems PLC 596.50 -3.50 -0.58 7,472,607
Balfour Beatty PLC 268.90 -3.10 -1.14 2,467,609
Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC 3,446.00 -21.00 -0.61 38,674

Sector Summary

Energy -0.07%
Basic Materials +0.25%
Industrials +0.25%
Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.32%
Financials +0.39%
Healthcare -0.04%
Technology +0.50%
Telecoms -0.21%
Utilities -0.14%

BRIEF-Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

* SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.75 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.80 $-9.10